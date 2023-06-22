Holger Rune Provides Lorenzo Musetti Showdown at Queen’s Club | ATP tour





Holger Rune dashed Ryan Peniston’s hopes of a second consecutive dream run at the Cinch Championships on Wednesday. The second seed, who started the week with a 0-3 tour-level record on grass, beat the home favorite 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club. He plays as sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who clawed past Ben Shelton in three sets earlier in the day. “I think the most important thing is that I came to the surface with a very, very humble approach and [was] ready to adjust it at any time,” Rune said in his court interview. “Last year I played against Ryan, so I knew better what I was getting into. I didn’t see him play that much last year, but I’ve seen him for the past year now and he’s a great player, especially on this surface. ‘He’s dangerous. It makes you move and we all know how hard it is to move on grass so I’m glad I got through it.” Rune, who is making his tournament debut, has not lost a set in two games. The 20-year-old was never in any danger against Peniston, saving all three break points he faced. Peniston has become a proven grass court player. All six of his tour-level wins surfaced and last year at Queen’s Club he upset Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo. But Danish star Rune set the tone by breaking his left-handed opponent’s serve in his first return game of the match. He struggled to serve out the first set and the match, but got out of trouble each time. Rune will crack the top 5 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings for the first time this Monday as he triumphs at the Cinch Championships. In another play, Sebastian Korda won an all-American fight against Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2), 6-3 behind 15 aces. “Me and Frances always have some fights and are just really happy to come through in straight sets,” Korda said in his court interview. “Frances, he always puts on a show, he always gets the audience involved. Sometimes you just have to put your head down and get things done. That’s all you can really do because when he starts going and being nice to bring everyone in , then he plays the best tennis of the Tour.” You May Also Like: Bulk Up: Korda Builds the Body for Great Tennis The runner-up of the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals continues his comeback after missing three months due to a wrist injury. Korda dominated behind his first serve, winning 90 percent of those points to put pressure on his opponent. Tiafoe entered the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time this week as a Top 10 player. The 25-year-old reached the career No. 10 on Monday after a victory in Stuttgart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/rune-peniston-london-2023-wednesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos