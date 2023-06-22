Henrik Lundqvist headlines the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Henry Lundqvist had posters of Mike Vernon and Tom Barrasso on his bedroom wall growing up in Sweden hoping to play in the NHL.

Decades later, they enter the Hockey Hall of Fame together in November as part of a goaltender-heavy class of 2023.

Lundqvist was elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility and Vernon and Barrasso after a long wait to get the call, making nearly half of the inductees guys who keep the puck out of the net for a living.

Of course as a kid growing up you watch the goalkeepers play well and how they play the game and how they compete and that’s how you get inspired, Lundqvist said. Thinking about players in the Hall of Fame, it’s such a big inspiration to me, why I started playing hockey.

Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian hockey star Caroline Ouellette were the other players chosen by the 18-member selection committee. Stanley Cup winning coach Ken Hitchcock and the late executive Pierre Lacroix were chosen to be inducted into the builder category.

Elected in his first year of eligibility, Lundqvist returned Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and led the New York Rangers to the playoffs 11 of 12 years. That included a trip to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and two appearances in the Eastern Conference Final.

A seventh-round pick in the 2000 draft, Lundqvist ranks fifth on the NHL’s win list with 459 and won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s leading goaltender in 2011–12. He previously won 61 games in the playoffs quit his hockey career in 2020 due to a heart condition and on November 13, he will become only the third European goalkeeper to be included after Dominik Hasek and Vladislav Tretiak.

Barrasso won the Cup with Pittsburgh back to back in 1991 and ’92. He had been eligible since 2006 and long ago came to peace with the idea of ​​not making it to the hall. Selection committee chairman Mike Gartner and board chairman Lanny McDonald had trouble reaching him to deliver the news.

I certainly wasn’t waiting on the phone, said Barrasso, who won the Vezina and the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1983-84 to begin a nearly 20-year NHL career. Do you get that grade or not, that’s not for you to decide. It’s for others to decide. … It’s a huge honor to be selected by the committee, and kind of confirms the idea of ​​what I’ve been thinking throughout my career.

Vernon was so surprised he thought McDonald, a teammate when they and Calgary won the cup in 1989, called to ask him to play golf. The two-time Cup Champion, who was also playoff MVP when he won it with Detroit in 1997, has been eligible since 2005.

“The game has meant a lot to me all my life,” said Vernon. It’s an emotional time for me. It may take a long time, but it’s still worth it.

The wait continues for point-a-game Russian winger Alexander Mogilny and goaltender Curtis Joseph, who is just five wins behind Lundqvist on the NHL career list.

Ouellette got her second shot after helping Canada win a gold medal in all four of her Olympic appearances. She had 30 points in 20 games during those tournaments and was also part of six teams that won the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Turgeon was selected after more than a decade of eligibility. Turgeon, the winner of the 1993 Lady Byng Trophy as the most friendly player in the league, had 1,327 points in 1,294 NHL regular season games, most of them with Buffalo and St. Louis.

There are a lot of great players with great careers, so it must be hard for them to decide, Turgeon said. It has been an amazing journey and a privilege to be a part of that journey.

Hitchcock finally in 24 years since coaching the Dallas Stars to their first championship in franchise history. He also ranks fourth in regular season wins among coaches, and yet the now 71-year-old was shocked when he got the call.

What I’m most proud of is that I survived, Hitchcock said. I’m really proud of the fact that when I coached, I kept current. It’s really hard to stay current. I was able to do it.

Lacroix, the architect of the first two Colorado Avalanche Cup-winning teams in 1996 and 2021, was elected posthumously. He passed away in December 2020 at age 72, and son Eric said Wednesday was bittersweet for the family.

It’s been a long time coming,” added son Marty Lacroix. “I’m sure my father is overwhelmed in spirit today. I know he wanted this so bad, so thank you everyone.