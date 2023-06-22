Curtin call | Brujo caps off Union’s resilient performance





Both Orlando City SC and the Philadelphia Union fielded a modified version of their typical starting lineups without their own choosing, as the FIFA International Window caused multiple players from both sides to miss the game. When asked about the circumstance after the match, Curtin was candid with his views on scheduling and its impact on matches.

Don’t people pay a lot of money for the tickets? They want to see the best players. That’s the reality of our sport, Curtin said.

I understand it is a unique season. We’ve had the Champions League, we’ve had the regular season, we’ve had the Open Cup, we’ve had the Leagues Cup coming up. So I get it, we want to play as many games as possible, but this one on this Wednesday, I guess, I’m not the only one looking around and going, we could have maybe found another place to put it.

The Union expects to have starting midfielder Daniel Gazdag back from his duties with the Hungarian national team by Saturday’s home game against Inter Miami, but as for the pair representing Jamaica in defender Damion Lowe and goalkeeper Andre Blake, their tenure abroad will be expected to be longer.

I know it’s not as easy as I say it is. But in all competitions, everyone now wants to see the best players on the field. That’s why they pay to come. I understand, it’s a long season and there are a lot of games. But whether it’s the young kids who come to watch, whether it’s the fans who have been at the club and come to every game or every game in a club’s history, I think they want to see all the stars here, said Curtin.

The Union will be back in front of those fans very soon, bolstered by a much-anticipated Martinez goal as the team heads into a rapid turnaround heading into Saturday’s game at Subaru Park. Favorable for the Union, in Curtin’s words, it’s a lot easier to play in front of your own fans in this league.

Philadelphia Union will return to Subaru Park for the last time in June, welcoming Inter Miami CF on Saturday, June 24 for Unity Night presented by WSFS Bank. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with tickets very limited before the match. Fans who cannot get a seat can join the game MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

