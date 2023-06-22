Finally the Women’s Ashes is not an afterthought and the fans are pouring in | England women’s cricket team

CContrary to popular belief, this is not the first time that the Women’s and Men’s Ashes have run simultaneously, nor is it the first attempt at joint marketing by the Cricket Board of England and Wales. The 2013 #RISE for the Ashes campaign featured Alastair Cook and Charlotte Edwards, albeit on separate posters, with the same swirling orange flames as the backdrop.

The following summer, with Waitrose on board as the new £3 million sponsor of men’s and women’s Test Cricket, a TV advert showed Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Katherine Brunt shopping at what was supposedly their local supermarket, while Jonathan Agnew commented on their choice of messages.

What did both campaigns have in common? Women’s cricket was present, but only as an afterthought. Sky promoted the 2013 Women’s Ashes with the slogan: One Down, One to go: See if the women’s team can secure our second Ashes win of the summer.

The Waitrose ad was an unmitigated disaster, with Anderson and Broad failing to acknowledge Brunt, while Agnew’s voiceover completely ignored her presence. For all the recognition she received, she might as well have been a random extra who wandered off the street to do her shopping in an England shirt. Fortunately for the ECB, the ad was quickly pulled from the air due to controversy over Agnew’s involvement.

Ten years later, marketing looks a little different. The award-winning Ashes, Two Ashes campaign focuses on a 30-second TV ad with split-screen footage, flashing between footage and commentary from the women’s and men’s games, and ends with the tagline: The only thing better than an Ashes series? Two. Two weeks ago, images of England captains Heather Knight and Ben Stokes were projected side-by-side on Tower Bridge.

It’s a world away from Brunt playing Supermarket Sweep alone and it works. Nearly 75,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Ashes; the Taunton ODI is sold out, 16,000 tickets have been sold for the Edgbaston T20I and a further 13,000 for the five days of the Trent Bridge Test. It seems someone at the ECB has finally woken up and realized that if you want people to turn up to watch the England women’s team play, it helps to pretend they might be some people’s first choice.

It’s been a huge mentality change internally, says Beth Barrett-Wild, director of professional women’s play at the ECB. It’s about demonstrating the value we place on these matches, acknowledging that we think people would want to come and in the process changing perceptions about women’s English cricket.

The ECB’s planning for the dual-Ashes summer, she says, started early, with a March 2022 meeting. It was after the Hundred’s first season. There had been a wave of engagement and we were all saying the same thing: 2023 is our big year. It was a matter of sitting down and going: how do we get the best out of this?

Historically, the England women’s internationals have not been at the top of the list of games we have scheduled and are usually abandoned quite late. It was a very deliberate choice to do it early and alongside the men, to make sure that this Ashes summer was very much seen as a combined men’s and women’s Ashes season.

The result of that early conversation was twofold: for the first time, the dates and venues for the 2023 women’s and men’s competitions were announced simultaneously (in September 2022). Meanwhile, the venues and schedule for the Women’s Ashes reflected a new ambition for women’s evening cricket matches at Lords, the Oval and Edgbaston, a Sunday ODI at the Rose Bowl and a five-day Test at Trent Bridge.

Leicester hosted the first two games of the 2019 Women’s Ashes. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

The most important thing was to start with the fan, says Barrett-Wild. I looked back at the 2019 women’s Ashes schedule and we started with an ODI in Leicester on a Tuesday, followed by another ODI in Leicester on Thursday. That’s not a fan-oriented scheme. With all the marketing in the world, that will never generate massive numbers of visitors. It’s recognizing how much the women’s game has changed since then and making sure we do it a favor this summer.

Barrett-Wild is not saying it, but it is clear that she has been one of the driving forces behind this cultural shift at the ECB. Since October 2018, she’s spearheaded the Hundred for Women, which she says blew the lid off everything we thought about where the women’s game was.

I’ve always known that women’s cricket has this potential, if you just invest in it then it will work, but this is a huge proof of concept. It shows that people will look at women’s cricket if you present it widely, market it and give it that visibility. It would have taken many, many years to reach that stage if we had continued as we were.