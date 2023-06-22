Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame rejects Canes coach Brind’Amour again
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The Hockey Hall of Fame announced this year’s class of inductees on Wednesday, and again Carolina Hurricanes coach and former player Rod Brind’Amour was not chosen.
Brind’Amour has been eligible for the Hall since 2013, making this 10 years and awaiting introduction.
Brind’Amour has been outstanding as a coach, having changed the fate of the Carolina franchise. He is the only coach to ever win a playoff series in his first five seasons.
But that’s not why he should be in the Hall of Fame. What he did on the ice specifically for the Carolina franchise is simply remarkable.
In addition to being the captain of the Hurricanes’ only Stanley Cup championship team, he is 25th all-time in games played, 62nd in goals, and 53rd in assists and total points.
Still, that resume didn’t land him in the Hall of Fame.
The snub prompted the Canes to tweet this:
A lot of people are wondering the same thing, not just in the Triangle but all over the hockey world.
Former Canes goalkeeper Tom Barrasso did hear his name, so a player with a Carolina draw is included, but it’s not the man we expected.
OTHER INDUCTS
Henrik Lundqvist had posters of Barrasso and Mike Vernon hanging on his bedroom wall growing up in Sweden hoping to play in the NHL.
Decades later, he joins those fellow goaltenders in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Lundqvist was elected on Wednesday in his first year of eligibility.
“Of course as a kid when you grow up you watch the goalkeepers play well and how they play the game and how they compete and that’s how you get inspired,” said Lundqvist. “When I think of players in the Hall of Fame, it’s such a big inspiration to me why I started playing hockey.”
Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette were the other players chosen by the 18-member selection committee. Stanley Cup winning coach Ken Hitchcock and the late executive Pierre Lacroix were chosen to be inducted into the builder category.
Barrasso won the Cup with Pittsburgh back to back in 1991 and ’92. He had been eligible since 2006 and long ago came to peace with the idea of not making it to the hall. Selection committee chairman Mike Gartner and board chairman Lanny McDonald had trouble reaching him to deliver the news.
“I certainly wasn’t waiting on the phone,” said Barrasso, who won the Vezina and the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1983-84 to begin a nearly 20-year NHL career. “Whether or not you get that grade is not for you to decide. It’s for others to decide. … It’s a huge honor to be selected by the committee, and it kind of validates the idea of what I thought along the way of my career.”
Vernon was so surprised he thought McDonald, a teammate when they and Calgary won the cup in 1989, called to ask him to play golf. The two-time Cup Champion, who was also playoff MVP when he won it with Detroit in 1997, has been eligible since 2005.
“The game has meant a lot to me all my life,” said Vernon. “It’s an emotional time for me. It may take a long time, but it’s still worth it.”
As Brind’Amour continues to wait, so do point-a-game Russian winger Alexander Mogilny and goaltender Curtis Joseph, who is just five wins behind Lundqvist on the NHL career list.
The Associated Press contributed.
