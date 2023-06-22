An analysis of the popular sportsbook

In our Betano review we provide an overview of this popular online bookmaker and casino platform. Betano Sportsbook offers a wide range of betting markets, casino games and other gambling related services. Founded by the Malta-based company Stoiximan Group, Betano operates under the Malta Gaming Authority license and ensures a safe gaming environment for its users. Find a summative overview of their functions in the summary table below.

Betano review Our review Welcome offer 100% to 100,000 Markets 5/5 Chances 4.7/5 Streaming/Live options 5/5 Payment options 4.1/5 Customer service 3.5/5 Average grade 4.5/5 Registry To register

Betting Markets / Sports Available on Betano

Betano Sportsbook offers a wide range of sports for betting enthusiasts, including football, basketball, tennis, table tennis and so on. Below you will find a non-exhaustive list of the sports offered by the online bookmaker.

Football

Basketball

Tennis

formula 1

Basketball

Table tennis

Esports

Ice hockey

Volley-ball

Handball

american football

Darts

MotoGP

Motorsport

Beach Volleybal

Futsal

Snooker

MMA

Boxing

Rugby League

Rugby Union

And more!

In addition, you can find various leagues and seasonal sports on the Betano sportsbook platform, such as the World Cup, Premier League, NBA and ATP. The online bookmaker offers numerous betting options such as money lines, point spreads, over/under, parlays and prop bets to name a few.

Betano Casino Review

Betano casino offers an exciting and varied selection of games to cater to a wide range of preferences and gaming styles. With an extensive library of popular slots, table games and more, players can enjoy an exciting gaming experience. Below are some of the main game categories available at Betano casino:

Tables

Betano Casino offers a variety of classic table games, including Roulette, Baccarat and Poker, giving fans of traditional casino games plenty of options to choose from. Well-known games are Jacks Or Better, Spin Till You Win Roulette, Gem Roulette and more.

Progressives

For those interested in slots with progressive jackpots, Betano casino offers games with jackpots. These jackpots grow until a player claims the prize, potentially leading to more winnings. Some of the more popular games are Wolf Gold Power Jackpot, Pride of Persia: Empire Treasures, King Blitz and so on.

blackjack

Blackjack fans can indulge in different versions of this popular card game at Betano casino, with both classic and unique variations to suit all tastes.

Opportunities on Betano

The Betano sportsbook is known for offering competitive odds in various sports betting markets. Their odds are often comparable to, or even better than, those of other major sportsbooks.

The platform provides users with different formats to display probabilities such as decimal, fraction, and American. In-play bets are updated in real time, so bettors can take advantage of the best possible odds at any time. Considering their competitive odds and user-friendly presentation, we give Betano a strong rating in this category.

Streaming and live betting on Betano

Live streaming and live betting are two features that significantly improve the sports betting experience on Betano. With numerous events available for live streaming, users can watch their favorite sports while placing bets in real time. The live betting interface is easy to use, with a wide range of bets and odds that are regularly updated, allowing bettors to respond to changing conditions during games.

Betano’s live streaming covers a range of sports including football, tennis, basketball and more. Users can access the live streaming feature directly from the platform, making it convenient to switch between watching and betting. Considering the extensive options for live betting and high-quality streaming, we rate Betano’s live streaming and live betting features here as very remarkable.

Bethane mobile app

At the time of writing this review, the Nigerian operator, Betano, does not yet have the mobile app feature. This is unlike many of its competitors in the Nigerian market that offer mobile apps. The online sports betting provider, while still relatively new to the Nigerian market, will no doubt try to match its rivals.

While there is currently no Betano mobile app (for both Android and iOS devices), the sportsbook website is fully mobile optimized. With this, users still have access to other features and services offered by the leading sports betting outfit.

Betano – Payment options

Betano offers a range of safe and convenient payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals, tailored to the diverse preferences and needs of its users.

Deposit Methods

Adding money to your account is a simple process. Players can deposit and add funds to their Betano account using the following payment methods:

Monify (transfer)

Credit/debit card

Salary

Flutter wave

To ensure a smooth deposit process, bettors must initiate the deposit process exclusively from their Betano account through the website or mobile app. It is also mandatory that the name of the bank account holder matches the name of the Betano account holder. Players must take into account the minimum and maximum deposit amount when depositing money into their account.

Withdrawal Methods

Unlike the deposit methods, players can withdraw winnings from their Betano account by using the bank transfer method only.

The Betano deposit and withdrawal process typically varies based on the method chosen. The platform offers a low minimum deposit amount, making it accessible to casual gamblers. Users can expect a choice of currencies for players from different regions.

With an extensive range of payment options, seamless deposit and withdrawal processes and a choice of currencies, Betano gets a well-deserved rating for its payment methods.

How to contact Betano customer service?

Betano provides users with several channels to contact their customer support team so that help is readily available when needed. Our Betano review shows that the main methods of getting in touch with Betano customer support are:

live chat

The live chat feature is accessible directly from the website or mobile app and allows users to contact a support agent for immediate assistance. This is usually the quickest and most convenient way to resolve questions or issues. The operators’ live chat usually works between 8am and 6pm every day. It means that punters who need support outside of these hours depend on the email and FAQ section of the sportsbook website.

E-mail

Users can send an email to Betano’s customer service team with details of their concerns or questions. While the response time may be slightly longer than live chat, email support is still an effective method for addressing more complex issues.

FAQ section

Betano’s website includes an extensive FAQ section where users can find answers to frequently asked questions related to account management, payments, betting rules and more. For players in the meantime, it is a convenient solution.

The Betano customer service team is known for being responsive, professional and helpful, making sure players get the help they need. The availability of multiple contact methods and a helpful FAQ section contribute to a positive customer experience. However, the sports betting provider is not available 24/7, which is why they have a slightly lower rating here.

Betano review: our verdict

In our Betano review, we tried to analyze the different features of the bookmaker under different headings. From the available sports markets to casino games, odds streaming and live betting, payment options and customer support. A welcome bonus is also available for new users, subject to terms and conditions.

New members at Betano Sportsbook can enjoy a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100,000 for sports betting. To claim it, players must register with Betano, activate the sports bonus and make their first deposit. This offer is exclusive to new customers making their first deposit. The welcome bonus does not require any Betano promo code.