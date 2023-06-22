O’Neill stars in US Senior Team debut





SAN DIEGO The momentous year continues for Duke rising senior Brennan O’Neill as he registered a hat-trick to lead the USA Lacrosse Men’s National Team to a 7-5 victory over rival Canada in the opening game of the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night. O’Neill finished with three goals on four shots to accelerate the Americans’ offense in a rematch of the 2018 Gold Medal game. Former Blue Devil JT Giles-Harris helped anchor the defense in an outstanding performance, holding the Canadians to just two goals in the final 34 minutes. Giles-Harris picked up a ground ball while taking on one of the world’s best forwards, Josh Byrne. “As you get older, the better the players are around you and the easier it is to play,” said O’Neill. “It’s so nice to play with guys who can pass at any time and are such skilled players. Every time you play with guys who are so good, it’s made easy for you.” O’Neill’s first goal then came on an intended pass to Michael Sowers was deflected into goal to give the U.S. a 2–1 lead. He tied the game, 4-4, late in the second quarter with a left-hand shot from long range and then the Bay Shore, NY native froze the win to make it 7-4 at the end of the third period. Sowers opened the scoring for Team USA and finished his night with one goal. A rising senior, O’Neill is the only current college player on the 23-player roster. The 21-year-old, who starred for the gold medal-winning U21 squad last summer, is the youngest player fit for the senior squad since the US brought a largely peer team to Australia in 2002. In 2023, O’Neill won the Tewaaraton Award, the USILA Lt. Raymond J. Enners Most Outstanding Player award, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Blue Devils to an ACC championship and to the NCAA title game. Duke attack man Dyson Williams fit for Canada, firing one shot as he ran out of midfield. The US (1-0) has the day off on Thursday and resumes pool play against Australia on Friday (10pm ET/7pm PT, ESPN+). Canada is back in action against Australia on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke men’s lacrosseTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching DukeMLAX. #Good week

