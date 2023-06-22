Blue Jays pitch for cricket fans to watch the match against the Ashes





The Blue Jays pitch for fans heading to Rogers Center this Saturday: come for the usual baseball fun and leave with a healthy dose of cricket knowledge. The Jays will celebrate Cricket Day for the first time in team history when they hosted the Oakland Athletics. Fans coming to Saturday’s match can expect different aspects of cricket throughout the afternoon. The first 15,000 fans will receive a Blue Jays replica jersey. The team teamed up with Cricket Canada to host a cricket memorabilia display in the hall. There will also be a cricket simulator in the 500 level. Michelle Seniuk, the team’s vice president in charge of fan experience, said the initiative is part of the club’s efforts to increase its fan base and drive home the mantra that baseball is for everyone. “For us, this is just another great way to welcome fans here who may not have considered baseball their sport to watch,” she said. Canadians unfamiliar with baseball may be from countries where cricket is the dominant sport, and the team wants to celebrate the overlap between these two sports, Seniuk said. “Sport brings people together and… hopefully baseball can become that sense of community for them.” Several cricketers will take part in post-match signings, including Chris Gayle, the 43-year-old West Indies superstar nicknamed The Universe Boss, who is about to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. There is an increasing demographic of cricket aspirants across the country who will be encouraged to see their sport shine on a bigger stage, said Ranil Mendis, who works with the Ontario School Cricket Association “There are a lot of kids who come from different parts of the world and when they get here they feel lost,” Mendis said. “This move by the Blue Jays kind of reaches into the comfort zone of these kids.” The association uses cricket as a means of encouraging physical activity among young people. Mendis said there are many similarities and transferable skills between cricket and baseball. Having a cricket star like Gayle on hand is both inspiring to young people and a positive message of inclusion, he said. Mendis is unable to attend Saturday’s game as it coincides with the association’s annual game Mayor’s Trophy Cricket Tournament. But he hopes the Jays’ initiative will see the game of cricket continue to grow into a mainstream sport across the country. “Kudos to the Blue Jays for doing this and I really hope other major sports do the same in the future,” he said. PART: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must be a registered Torstar account holder. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) To register Registry Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. The Star does not endorse these views.

