Messi in Miami: A thriving football scene gears up for the GOAT | Football news

Miami, Florida A mural of Lionel Messi has long greeted guests as they enter Argentina’s Fiorito restaurant, long before the World Cup winner decided to play for Inter Miami.

But on a chalkboard hanging outside the eatery’s entrance, a new message in Spanish now invites the player himself: Messi, the best Milanesa in Miami is waiting for you.

The dish, Milanesa a la Napolitana breaded steak or chicken served with tomato sauce, sliced ​​ham and mozzarella, is said to be Messi’s favorite. And Maximiliano Alvarez, Fiorito’s co-owner, wants to cook it for the superstar after he arrives in the Sunshine State.

It will definitely be a big thing for the city, for the sport, says Alvarez of Messi’s imminent arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS). He’s going to have a huge impact on the entire MLS.

Messi, who turns 36 on Saturday, announced earlier this month that he plans to move to Inter Miami after a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain that saw him turn down offers from the Saudi league and get the chance to rejoin his club. old club, Barcelona, ​​to come.

While details of the deal have yet to be finalized, fans in the city where interest in football has grown over the years are ecstatic.

They said the interest Messi will bring to the team could make South Florida a global football destination, and his skills will help transform the fortunes of Inter Miami, which has struggled since its inaugural season in 2020.

It’s huge for the club, it’s huge for the league. I definitely think, hopefully it will help the product on the field, said Ukeba Simmons, a leader of the Black Herons United supporters’ club.

Groundbreaking moment

Simmons, who has been following Inter Miami since they first started playing, said there are still some issues to be resolved regarding Messi’s playing position and what supporting cast of players will be brought in to help the team progress.

But for now, he’s enjoying the opportunity to see the Argentina World Cup winner in person on a regular basis.

It’s quite exciting to see the arguably greatest player to ever play the game a few miles from your home, Simmons told Al Jazeera.

Inter Miami general manager Jorge Mas told local reporters this week that he expected Messi’s first game with the club to be on July 21. He called the arrival of the players a seminal moment for the sport in the US. I cannot stress enough the magnitude of this announcement, Mas told the Miami announces newspaper.

With the player’s first match still weeks away, glimpses of Messi mania are starting to emerge around town.

Earlier this month, a mural depicting Messi in the bright pink Inter Miami shirt surfaced in Miami’s vibrant Wynwood neighborhood.

Local media outlets have been continuously talking about the move of the players, along with other possible additions to the Inter Miami squad, including several of Messi’s ex-Barcelona teammates, namely Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

The Spanish-speaking players certainly wouldn’t encounter a language barrier in South Florida, home to large immigrant communities from the Caribbean and South America.

In fact, the club’s slogan in Spanish is: Libertad. Unidad. fortune. (Freedom. Unity. Fortune.)

Price of tickets

Together with businessman Jose Mas and retired English star David Beckham, Mas founded Inter Miami in 2018, pledging to pursue a global vision that prioritizes the local community.

That promise could be put to the test with the arrival of Messi. Inter Miami home game tickets that used to go for less than $50 now run into the hundreds of dollars if they can be found at all.

While many supporters are happy with the newfound attention their young club is enjoying, there are concerns that loyal fans are unable to attend matches due to cost.

Inter Miami play at an 18,000-seat stadium in Fort Lauderdale, north of the city. There are plans to expand the capacity to around 22,000 by filling the corners of the venue, but it may not be enough to accommodate the supporters and visitors who want to see Messi in action.

The team will eventually move into a 25,000-seat stadium yet to be built, dubbed the Miami Freedom Park. This project is in progress and is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

Nicolas Abad, Communications Director of the Siege Supporters Club, said the rise in ticket prices is insane.

It is a great concern of ours among all supporters. It feels like most of us will unfortunately be priced out. Hopefully the team can help come up with solutions, Abad told Al Jazeera.

The increased demand is a testament to Messi’s early effect on the team. Abad said he was contacted by people he had not heard from for a long time asking for tickets.

There’s no reason my ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend should text me, he said.

Football culture

Abad said it was not difficult for Inter Miami to build a fanbase after it was founded; there were remaining fans of the Miami Fusion and the MLS squad that retired in 2002 and with football gaining popularity in South Florida many were ready for a local team.

He added that the level of football enthusiasm can be measured by the level of interest in the sport during the World Cup.

It feels like every World Cup, it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, Abad said. And this past one was huge. There were so many waiting parties. There were so many flags everywhere. It felt like the World Cup was in Miami instead of Qatar.

Alex Windley, a freelance writer who covers the MLS and Inter Miami, said Miami is already a multicultural football city, a status that will be solidified by Messi’s move. Miami is also expected to host matches in the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup.

With Messi coming here, literally all eyes will be on South Florida, she told Al Jazeera.

It was already a hotbed for football, but now, after Messi’s announcement, and with the Copa America and the World Cup coming up, I think it’s just going to explode in the next four or five years.

Basically, fans insisted that Miami is ready for Messi, not only with its sandy beaches and party atmosphere, but also with its football culture.

Many have compared Messi’s move to Beckham’s decision to join LA Galaxy in 2007. But while similar in star power, the Argentine player will arrive in a US that is much better versed and interested in football.

Thus, the Miami Fusion ceased to exist due to lack of support and revenue. Now his de facto successor, Inter Miami, is signing Messi and being linked to a host of top players in deals reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

Hoping for better results

Still, Inter Miami is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 15 points from 17 games, a whopping 25 points behind conference leader FC Cincinnati. However, all hope is not lost. The team is just seven points off ninth place, its final playoff spot.

The Eastern Conference has 15 teams, compared to 14 in the Western Conference. After the regular season, the top nine clubs in each conference break out in a knockout tournament with the winner crowned MLS Cup champions.

Many supporters are convinced that Messi will help turn it all around for the Miamians.

Black Herons United’s Simmons said Messi is not only helping to sign more top players, but could also be an inspiration to the players already at Inter Miami.

You would expect everyone to jump at the opportunity and be inspired by playing with a talent of that level. And that should affect games, he told Al Jazeera.

Windley said the team has some missing parts, but there are apparently plans to overhaul the squad and sign players to support Messi.

One thing no one seemed to doubt is the World Cup winner’s ability to produce his legendary Messi magical moments where he creates something out of nothing on American soil.

Hell is doing well. It’s Messi. Everyone likes his softer demeanor and how he handles things on and off the field, Windley said. So it will be a smooth, seamless transition for Messi.