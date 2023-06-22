American Tennis Association Announces 105th National Championship at USTA National Campus





Orlando, FL June 13, 2023 The American Tennis Association (ATA), the oldest African-American sports organization in the United States, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 105th National Championship, which will take place at the prestigious USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Scheduled to begin July 25 to July 30, 2023, the ATA National Championship will bring together some of the best tennis players from across the country to compete for the ultimate honor in African-American tennis. This historic event will showcase the remarkable talent, dedication and sportsmanship that have been the hallmarks of the ATA since its inception. Known for its world-class facilities and state-of-the-art amenities, the USTA National Campus will serve as the perfect stage for this historic championship. Located in the heart of Orlando, the campus offers a tennis paradise with over 100 courts, including red clay, green clay, and hard courts. It provides an exceptional environment for players to showcase their skills and take part in exciting matches throughout the tournament. With a legacy spanning more than a century, the ATA National Championship has become a symbol of excellence and unity within the African-American tennis community. This event serves not only as a platform for athletes to showcase their abilities, but also as an opportunity for camaraderie, cultural exchange and community building. It is a celebration of the rich heritage and continued contributions of African Americans to the sport of tennis. “We are thrilled to host the 105th ATA National Championship at the esteemed USTA National Campus in Orlando,” said Roxanne Aaron, president of the American Tennis Association. “This championship represents an important milestone for our organization and showcases the tremendous talent within our community. We invite all tennis enthusiasts to join us in celebrating the achievements of these exceptional athletes and witness the exciting competitions that will unfold during the tournament.” Spectators will be privileged to witness exceptional athleticism, intense competition and an exciting atmosphere during the Championship. The event promises to captivate tennis enthusiasts, supporters and fans of all ages and provide an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. The ATA National Championship at the USTA National Campus also provides an opportunity to encourage youth involvement and inspire the next generation of tennis players. As part of the tournament, several youth initiatives and programs will be organized to encourage and promote tennis participation among young people, making a lasting impact on the future of the sport. In addition, the ATA is organizing the 2nd ACE Awards and the Sneaker Gala on Sunday 23 July. The event aims to raise money in support of the ATA Junior Development Program. This year’s ACE Awards will honor Corey Gauff, father of Coco Gauff, with the 2023 ACE Award; MaliVal Washington, former professional ATA and USTA player, with the 2023 Althea Gibson Trailblazer Award; Arthur Carrington, Jr., former ATA player and current ATA historian, with the 2023 Lucy Diggs Slowe Lifetime Achievement Award; George Henry, former ATA player and coach, with the 2023 Robert Whirlwind Johnson Empowerment Award; Marisa Grimes, USTA Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, with the 2023 Leadership in Tennis Award; Dr. Frank Scott, former president of the ATA, with the 2023 Presidents Distinguished Service Recognition Award; and USTA Florida, USTA chapter, with the 2023 Presidents Partnership Recognition Award. For more information on the 105th ATA National Championship, including tournament schedules, tickets, the Sneaker Gala and additional details, visit the official ATA website at www.yourata.org About American Tennis Association: The American Tennis Association (ATA) is the oldest African American sports organization

in the United States, dedicated to promoting and developing the sport of tennis within the African American community. Founded in 1916, the ATA has played a vital role in providing opportunities for African-American tennis players and has fostered a sense of camaraderie and unity through its annual national championship. For more information, please contact Deanne Chevannes Adams by email [email protected] or call 240-988-9687.

