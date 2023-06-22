Presentation evening Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League





The Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League held its annual meeting at Burghley Park Golf Club. The meeting listened to reports from committee officials and concluded with the presentation of trophies by Harrie Needham, the son of the late Dave Needham, who has contributed so much to the league (and table tennis in the area as a whole) over many years. The Dave Needham Trophy, in recognition of an outstanding contribution to the competition, was first presented by Harrie at the end of the meeting. Nick McDowall with the Dave Needham Trophy. Emily Turner, Leigh Ware, Richard Henry and Chris Weston from Stamford School (Tier Two winners). League President Steve Smith opened the meeting and President Richard Henry’s welcome comments not only focused on everything that remains positive about the local table tennis community, but also the universality of table tennis as a social and competitive sport. County representative Smith reported on planned coaching for junior players and playing county tournaments closer to the south of the county, allowing more league players to compete. Coaching Secretary Steve Williams confirmed several juniors had had success at tournaments this season – and the Stamford and Rutland League saw more juniors develop their skills in matches this season. Trophy winners of the season. Deepak Kuchadia. Game Secretary Nick McDowall reported on an enjoyable season that included the first round of playoff games at the end of the regular season. The end-of-season tournaments were held on a single Sunday afternoon at the Borderville Sports Center and dominated by Uffington Archways Dipak Kuchhadia. As time shortened, the Superveterans tournament was rescheduled for a night at Northborough Village Hall, allowing Bourne As Dave Rowell (absent at Borderville) to claim that title. Steve Williams, Dipak Kuchhadia and Rod Goss of Uffington Archway (Tier One and Presidents Cup winners). Jothen Parker and David Reed (Tier Two doubles winners). Before the trophies were handed out, Bill Seese spoke warmly about Dave Needham and the encouragement he gave at the table to players young and old. Harrie Needham then presented the trophy named after his father to Nick McDowall, the league’s fixtures secretary, who works so hard for the league each year – from gathering team details and organizing the fixtures calendar for the season, to managing of the website throughout the season. active season, until reaching the trophies at the end of the season. The Fred Fenton Trophy was jointly awarded to two juniors Ollie Bardwell and Eddie Riddell – who have developed and improved their game over a number of years at Tallington Bulls. Their club captain, Mark Christou, was welcomed to the league committee at the meeting. In his closing comments, the Chairman thanked all players and officers for their continued support to the league and looked forward to the league resuming in September.

