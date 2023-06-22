Cubs play cricket for the London Series





Wrigley Field has hosted a wide variety of events throughout its 109 years of existence. From Cubs games to Jimmy Buffet concerts to Ferris Bueller’s day off. But one thing that has never happened in baseball’s Friendly Confines?

England’s oldest pastime.

“So I have it on good authority that there has never been a cricket match at Wrigley Field,” British musician Felix White said during a recent visit to Chicago’s hallowed grounds.

White spent a few days on the North Side during a Cardinals-Cubs series earlier this season ahead of games between the two rivals in London this weekend. The BBC sports presenter, who will be part of the London Series broadcast team, wanted to know what makes baseball so special in America, why the Cubs have such a storied history and how deep the rivalry between the two NL Central foes really goes .

He set up a bar stool at Murphy’s Bleachers, he entered the booth with Boog Sciambi, he talked to Harry Cara — er — Ryan Dempster, and he ran his fingers through the famous ivy that lines the outfield walls. You can see his entire visit in the main clip above.

One of the highlights of the trip was when he took Cubs players Patrick Wisdom and Hayden Wesneski for a quick outfield cricket lesson. The two seemed to pick up on the sport quickly, even after Wisdom jokingly referred to the cricket ball as a pool ball. The third baseman, who was in tears at the time, hit the ball as well as he would from home plate during an MLB game.

But perhaps the best moment was at the very end of the clip, when White is filmed sitting in the stands during a match. He seems to understand what the ballpark and the sport of baseball mean to so many people in the US — he almost sounds like a poet, or I think the lyricist that he is.

“Baseball really has an endless beauty,” he says. “From an English perspective, when you come here, the kind of fantasy is that you feel like you’re in a movie or a dream. But the earthy side of it is that it’s real and there are stories of people everywhere. . “

