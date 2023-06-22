Syracuse Orange football continues to build a three-pronged attack on offense

Syracuse Orange football enjoyed great success early last season, including a much-improved offense under new coordinator Robert Anae. While dr. Bob left for Raleigh, his protg Jason Brook is here to stay – and so is the new system the two pioneered in 2022.

It consists of three critical components, each locked away by the Orange for the foreseeable future…

#1: The mobile quarterback

We are entering the final year of the Garrett Shrader era in Syracuse. In 2022, Shrader nearly doubled his passing yards from the previous year, finishing with over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 26 total touchdowns to just seven interceptions. It was the first step to transform the Orange attack into a pass-heavy attack.

While Garrett wasn’t on the run as much as he was in 2021 due to the airstrike, his legs can still allow him to take off when needed, cast in motion, and execute engineered runs with precision. That’s something that won’t go away under Beck.

After spring camp, SU strengthened their belief that an elusive field general was the ideal long-term choice. Justin Lamson chose to transfer to Stanford, and Braden Davis from South Carolina came in his place.

Lamson’s arm was impressive to watch, but it lacked the scrambling ability of Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. On the other hand, Davis fit that mold well, and soon after the place opened, he accepted an Orange scholarship.

3-star Class of 2024 prospect Brendan Zurbrugg (Passing over 2k, 800 rushing yards as a high school junior) also verbally committed this past weekend, further solidifying the future QB room.

#2: The dual threat backtracking

Sean Tucker racked up consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the Orange backfield’s most impressive display since the turn of the century. Alas, he left to chase his NFL dreams with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LeQuint Allen succeeds him as whistleblower, who showed solid promise with his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. It wasn’t just his 15 touches for nearly 100 yards that caught fans’ attention, as he also had a team-high 11 catches for 60 yards.

The less appreciated aspect of Tucker’s game was his ability to catch passes. While not his main skill, Sean still totaled more than 500 yards between his last two seasons with Orange.

The ceiling may be higher for Allen, who said in training camp that he wants to break the receiving record for a running back (Note ed: 39 by Duane Kinnon in 1989). While that’s certainly ambitious, his high usage as a redzone target in spring scrimmages indicates he’ll have a chance to show off his hands this fall.

#3: The hybrid receiver

The final piece of the puzzle is a receiver that can be counted on in a do-or-die moment no matter where they’re lined up on the field.

Oronde Gadsden excelled as a combo WR/TE last year, racking up nearly a thousand receiving yards in a remarkable first full season. Although listed as a Tight End on the Orange website, he saw more shots between the slot and out as the season progressed.

He took on reps as an X, Y, and Z receiver during spring camp, so count on Gadsden to remain an offensive weapon. And if he replicates his success and decides to declare for the 2024 NFL draftthere is someone on the way who can get in immediately.

Class of 2024 4 star recruit Jamie Tremble has very similar skills. He said Syracuse felt like home right after his official visit – when his player guide was none other than OG

When you add all that up, there is genuine optimism that the attack will continue its turnaround.