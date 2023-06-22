Venus Williams gears up for Wimbledon summer tennis schedule at age 43 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Venus Williams has a big tennis summer ahead of her.

While the 43-year-old former world No. 1 hasn’t had much success on the highly competitive WTA tour recently, she’s setting her sights in the positive direction now that grass season is underway.

Most recently, Williams secured a first-round win at the Birmingham Classic, a warm-up tournament for Wimbledon in England, against top-50 Italian Camila Giorgi. It was Williams’ first top-50 singles win since 2019.

After the three-set battle, the tennis legend learned that Wimbledon had awarded her a wild card into the singles main draw. The All England Club is a place where Williams has won five singles titles in her 23 appearances. She also has six doubles titles there with her sister Serena.

While the 10-time Grand Slam singles champion has yet to reveal her full summer schedule for 2023, she is optimistic there will be quite a bit of competition for fans who have watched her play over the decades.

“I’m excited to continue building my performance as I continue to play through the summer tournament season,” Williams told NBC Sports. “In the end, I’m just so happy to keep doing what I love.”

Williams attributes the preservation of her mental health to being able to stay competitive on tour. Even after coming back from a string of injuries, she says she feels recharged and energized to be back.

“Tennis is as much mental as it is physical. You can be the strongest and fastest player in the world with the best technique, but if you are not strong mentally you will never be able to succeed at the highest level,” she admitted. “If I didn’t consciously work to maintain my mental health, I wouldn’t be able to play as long as I can at this level.”

Ahead of the Birmingham Classic, Williams competed at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in her first match since January, but fell to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round.

While the outcome of the match wasn’t entirely positive, Williams had Serena in her box to provide moral support. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion retired from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open. The sisters competed in their last doubles match together in New York.

“Serena has always been my rock, and we’ve rooted for and supported each other all our lives,” said Williams. “More than anyone in the world, she knows exactly how I feel when I step onto the pitch to play, so it’s a comfort that she’s there to cheer me on.”

Early in Williams’ career, she prioritized taking care of her mental health. Knowing how important it is to have an uplifting family by her side, she decided to pay for that support in advance.

Williams partnered with BetterHelp – an extensive network of trained and licensed therapists – to help others prioritize their mental well-being. Anyone can use Williams’ code at BetterHelp (betterhelp.com/venus) to talk to a licensed therapist for free for a month to “see how therapy can change their lives.”

Has Venus Williams retired?

The tennis legend still plays competitive tennis.

Will Venus Williams Play Wimbledon 2023?

The five-time Wimbledon singles champion will play on the Grand Slam grass court this year.

She received a wild card to play singles.

Will Venus Williams Play Doubles With Serena Williams At Wimbledon 2023?

How nice it would be to see the Williams sisters enter the doubles one last time.

Serena announced her retirement after the 2022 US Open as the duo played their last doubles match in front of a packed New York crowd.

When does Venus Williams play next?

William will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of the Birmingham Classic on Thursday.