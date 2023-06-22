Hockey and country music stars gather in Nashville for the 2023 NHL Awards





NEW YORK (JUNE 21, 2023) – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a lineup of hockey stars, country music artists and entertainers who will serve as hosts for the 2023 NHL Awards™ on Monday, June 26. Hosted by country music superstar, Dierks Bentley, the celebration of the League’s best regular season performances will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on TNT in the US and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, at 7pm CT / 8pm ET. Tickets for the event are on sale here. (Watch the show trailer here.)

This year’s scheduled presenters include Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O’Ree And Mark Messier; Nashville Predators legend Pekka Rinne; country music artists Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion), Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll And Trisha Jaarhout; two-time Olympic medalist Sarah nurse; General Manager Predators David Pole; comedian Nate Bargatze; WWE superstar Sheamus; and broadcasters David Amber, Caroline Cameron And Anthony Carter. A panel of broadcasters including TNT analysts Paul Bissonnette, Liam McHugh and Sportnet Eliot Friedman will be joined by special guests to provide live commentary from the stage. Knox Bentleya budding hockey player and the son of presenter Dierks Bentley, will serve as special correspondent. Band leader John Bohlinger will entertain the audience during the show with his house band, JB and the Lady Byngsand special performances by musical artists, including Brett Kissell, Mackenzie Porter And Alan Springsteen. Dan Smith, winner of the 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai in Canada, will assist in the presentation of the US winner. Each award is presented to an individual who has had a positive impact on his or her community, culture or society through the sport of hockey. The 2023 NHL Awards broadcast will reveal the winners of 13 regular season awards across a wide variety of categories, including Most Valuable Player (Hart Trophy), Outstanding Goaltender (Vezina Trophy), Outstanding Defenseman (Norris Trophy), and Outstanding Rookie (Calder Trophy) . ); the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the “Most Outstanding Player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be presented. NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ provide comprehensive coverage of the 2023 NHL Awards™. Fans can follow the festivities on the NHL’s social media channels using the official hashtag #NHLAwards.

