Yogi Yuva Cup UK • BAPS Charities

BAPS Charities hosted a national indoor cricket tournament, the Yogi Yuva Cup, on Sunday 23 April 2023, which was held at the Harrow Leisure Center and BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London.

This year marked the 23rd anniversary of the tournament. 36 teams and more than 285 players aged between 16 and 50 from all over England and even Belfast (Ireland), Antwerp (Belgium) and Germany took part in the day.

The top 12 teams from the group stage plus the top four runners-up advanced to the last 16 of the Yogi Yuva Cup and the remaining eight second-placed teams entered the Plate competition.

The teams that progressed in the two leagues then faced each other in several more competitive and challenging matches.

The choice of the last 16 matches in the Yogi Yuva Cup was Barnet A against Brent-Harrow A, worthy of being a final with two of the front runners facing each other in the first knockout stage. Defending cup holders Barnet A emerged as winners.

In the Plate competition, East London dominated with three teams progressing to the semi-finals where South East London B couldn’t do enough to stop an all East London final with East London D facing East London B.

Meanwhile, in the Yogi Yuva Cup, Barnet A swept aside Wellingborough A to comfortably reach another final. Meanwhile, West London A came through a close game to beat surprise semi-finalists Antwerp to reach the final.

The East London derby in the final of the Plate competition was won by East London D.

The highly anticipated final of the Yogi Yuva Cup saw favorites and winners of the last four tournaments take on a strong West London A team, who would prove to be more competitive than last year’s final.

Barnet A, who batted first, could only score 46, which made West London A think about getting their hands on the trophy.

However, the experience of long-time winners Barnet A came to the fore and West London A could only manage 36 during the pressure chase.

The hugely successful event encouraged young people and adults with busy lifestyles to participate in healthy activities and helped develop positive community relationships.

Each team contributed to high quality cricket, providing positive entertainment and competitiveness played with a spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

Notable individual and team achievements for 2023 include:

Yogi Yuva Cup Winners: Barnet A

Second Place Yogi Yuva Cup: West London A

Yogi Yuva Cup Bowler of the Final: Chintu Depala

Yogi Yuva Cup Batsman of the Final: Himanshu Depala

Yogi Yuva Cup Plate Winners: East London D

Yogi Yuva Cup Plate Runners-Up: East London B