Sports
Yogi Yuva Cup UK • BAPS Charities
BAPS Charities hosted a national indoor cricket tournament, the Yogi Yuva Cup, on Sunday 23 April 2023, which was held at the Harrow Leisure Center and BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London.
This year marked the 23rd anniversary of the tournament. 36 teams and more than 285 players aged between 16 and 50 from all over England and even Belfast (Ireland), Antwerp (Belgium) and Germany took part in the day.
The top 12 teams from the group stage plus the top four runners-up advanced to the last 16 of the Yogi Yuva Cup and the remaining eight second-placed teams entered the Plate competition.
The teams that progressed in the two leagues then faced each other in several more competitive and challenging matches.
The choice of the last 16 matches in the Yogi Yuva Cup was Barnet A against Brent-Harrow A, worthy of being a final with two of the front runners facing each other in the first knockout stage. Defending cup holders Barnet A emerged as winners.
In the Plate competition, East London dominated with three teams progressing to the semi-finals where South East London B couldn’t do enough to stop an all East London final with East London D facing East London B.
Meanwhile, in the Yogi Yuva Cup, Barnet A swept aside Wellingborough A to comfortably reach another final. Meanwhile, West London A came through a close game to beat surprise semi-finalists Antwerp to reach the final.
The East London derby in the final of the Plate competition was won by East London D.
The highly anticipated final of the Yogi Yuva Cup saw favorites and winners of the last four tournaments take on a strong West London A team, who would prove to be more competitive than last year’s final.
Barnet A, who batted first, could only score 46, which made West London A think about getting their hands on the trophy.
However, the experience of long-time winners Barnet A came to the fore and West London A could only manage 36 during the pressure chase.
The hugely successful event encouraged young people and adults with busy lifestyles to participate in healthy activities and helped develop positive community relationships.
Each team contributed to high quality cricket, providing positive entertainment and competitiveness played with a spirit of unity and sportsmanship.
Notable individual and team achievements for 2023 include:
Yogi Yuva Cup Winners: Barnet A
Second Place Yogi Yuva Cup: West London A
Yogi Yuva Cup Bowler of the Final: Chintu Depala
Yogi Yuva Cup Batsman of the Final: Himanshu Depala
Yogi Yuva Cup Plate Winners: East London D
Yogi Yuva Cup Plate Runners-Up: East London B
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bapscharities.org/uk/news/community-indoor-cricket-tournament-yogi-yuva-cup-uk-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- House censures Adam Schiff for his role in Trump probe
- Bollywood roundup: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and more…
- Yogi Yuva Cup UK • BAPS Charities
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Fed comments on inflation
- Google Awarded $15 Million in U.S. Audio Patent Case
- Sunken boat killing hundreds of people shadowed by Titan’s submersible cover
- Pakistani General Asim Munir on an expensive mission with many points to prove
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis, political prisoners ignored in Washington
- Pandemic status officially revoked, Indonesia enters Covid-19 endemic period | Balipuspanews.com
- Global automaker sets up US headquarters in New Hudson
- Girls Inc. of Orange Countys Smart Ups helps girls get organized in a safe space
- Draaisma named At-Large CSC Academic All-American