NCAA issues ruling on Will Wade, LSU basketball and football | LSU





The long-awaited ruling on LSU’s misdemeanor case involving alleged recruiting violations within its men’s basketball and soccer programs was delivered Thursday morning. Former Tigers basketball coach Will Wade, who is now the head coach at McNeese State, was given a 10-game suspension and a two-year show-cause order from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Panel to bring the four-year case to a close. Wade’s top assistant at LSU, assistant head coach Bill Armstrong, was not sanctioned by the IARP ruling. The decisions are final and cannot be appealed.

LSU, whose men’s basketball and football programs were lumped into the business, did not receive a postseason ban or suffer a lack of institutional scrutiny. The teams both have a three-year probationary period. The football team also vacated all 37 wins from 2012-2015 as former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was ineligible throughout his career. LSU imposed the fine itself after receiving a notice of impeachment from the NCAA, but it remained confidential until the ruling was released. LSU received the allegations in March 2022 outlining 11 alleged violations of its men’s basketball and soccer programs. That led to the firing of Wade and Armstrong four days later for good reason.

Eight offenses were Level I infractions, the most serious for the NCAA to judge, and seven of those involved men’s basketball. Wade was identified in six of the seven Level I charges; Armstrong was named in one, along with a Level II offense. The NOA suggested that they both could receive show-cause penalties, which is the most severe penalty a coach can receive from the NCAA. Wade, who coached LSU for five seasons, was hired by McNeese on March 12. The official announcement came one year to the day of his discharge from LSU. As part of his contract with McNeese, Wade was suspended for the first five games of the 2023–24 season, regardless of what penalty would be imposed by the NCAA.

Thursday’s NCAA ruling says Wade will be sidelined for the first 10 games of McNeese’s season. In interviews with the investigative unit about the basketball program, Wade denied the allegations. LSU’s basketball and football programs shared an additional Level I allegation that the school exercised no institutional control and oversight over the conduct and administration of its men’s football and basketball programs from February 2012 to June 2020, a period extending spanned former football coaches Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. Wade was suspended for 37 days at the end of the 2018–19 season after Yahoo Sports described a wiretapped conversation between him and now-convicted intermediary Christian Dawkins. In the FBI-recorded conversation, Wade openly spoke of a “strong offer” he made in the 2017 recruitment of former LSU guard and Baton Rouge native Javonte Smart.

That particular charge, a Level I violation, was outlined in the NOA as the first of seven charges against the men’s basketball team. At the time, Wade was not suspended because of the reports, but rather because he and his legal counsel refused to meet with LSU and NCAA officials about the reports. Wade’s alleged insubordination and failure to cooperate lasted much longer than his suspension, according to the NOA, which was also a Level I violation. During the NCAA’s investigation, Wade violated the NCAA Principles of Ethical Conduct and failed to cooperate with the investigation of numerous allegations, including four violations detailed in the NOA and “a number of other allegations” that the NCAA could not fully substantiate .

Wade was also accused of paying money to an unnamed former fiancée of an LSU athlete in exchange for her silence on Wade’s payments to players. In another allegation, in April 2018, he allegedly paid an undisclosed amount to an unnamed man for his services to act as an impermissible recruiter for an unnamed player. The Level I charge involving Armstrong came after Wade’s suspension. Between February and June 2020, Armstrong allegedly offered $300,000 in cash in an attempt to get an unnamed international athlete to commit to LSU. In addition, Armstrong allegedly promised a car for the athlete’s cousin, a scholarship for a friend, and help obtaining visas for the player and/or his family and other associates in an effort to get the athlete to commit.

According to the NOA, this was done with Wade’s knowledge and was a Level I violation that could have earned a show-cause penalty for Armstrong, who led Link Academy of Branson, Missouri, to the national high school title last season. Wade was also charged with an additional Level I violation because he was found responsible for the specific misconduct involving impermissible benefits to potential players and/or neighbors. The Level II accusation included both Wade and Armstrong, who were said to have engaged in impermissible personal contact with a recruit’s parents. While the decision revolved around Wade, the ruling took into account three previously reported violations in the football schedule. The infringement cases were handled together as they were jointly sent to the IARP in September 2020, merging allegations against the programs into one case. LSU unsuccessfully tried to separate things.

The IARP said LSU has not tracked John Paul Funes, a former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation and donor to the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Funes provided $180,150 in misappropriated funds from the hospitals to Alexander’s family. According to the decision in the case, Funes was introduced to Alexander’s parents in 2012/early 2013 by LSU’s assistant athletic director for football operations. Funes offered to employ Alexander’s mother in an OLOL hospital and his father in the foundation. Although Alexander’s father received recurring payments for nearly five years, the decision said, he didn’t work more than five events. As a result, Alexander played in 50 matches while ineligible. The institution was not made aware of, nor reported, (Alexander’s) exclusion to the NCAA until November 2018, the IARP decision said, and (Funes) remained an athletic interest representative until October 1, 2020.

The football program also failed to oversee an incident after the 2019 national championship game when former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handed out $2,000 in cash to four players, the ruling said. The NCAA determined that Orgeron had unauthorized contact with a recruit before the completion of the player’s junior year in January 2019, a Level III violation. Orgeron was barred from off-campus recruiting for 30 days later that year. In response to these infractions, LSU football imposed sanctions on itself that were accepted by the IRP. LSU canceled eight grants over a two-year period, imposed hiring restrictions, and banned Beckham from the facility for two years. The school then self-imposed a one-year bowl ban in 2020 for a team with a 3–5 record at the time.

“The hearing panel also placed great importance on LSU’s self-imposed punishments, particularly the postseason 2020-2021 league ban on its football program,” the IRP decision said. LSU self-imposed the postseason ban in December 2020, at a time when the football program would qualify for a bowl game for that season. The probation period, which expires in 2026, requires LSU to notify recruits in writing that the teams are on probation and describe the violations committed. It must also publish information about the violations and send annual compliance reports to the NCAA. This story will be updated.

