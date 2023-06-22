Roger Federer doubts Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis despite overtaking Nadal | Tennis | Sport





Roger Federer has cast doubts on whether Novak Djokovic should be considered the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, despite witnessing Serbia’s overtake Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time Grand Slam titles standings. Djokovic took full advantage of Nadal’s absence from the French Open earlier this month when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final to lift his 23rd major trophy at Roland Garros, but Federer isn’t sure if that’s enough to claim to the coveted status.

Djokovic has been in inspiring form in recent years, winning six of the last eight Grand Slams he has competed in. His victory over Ruud in Paris came in straight sets, as did his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final in January. Djokovic, whose first Major came back in 2008 when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Australian Open final, is the overwhelming favorite to win his third consecutive Wimbledon title next month. But Federer has still questioned whether the 36-year-old is better than Nadal and Boris Becker. After being asked by the Swiss publication Tages-Anzeiger if Djokovic was the GOAT of men’s tennis, Federer replied: I don’t know. Which is best, winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Roland Garros at 36 like Novak? Don’t know.

“As long as Rafa is playing you can’t really answer. Then there are some records that can’t be broken. Federer himself is one of the most successful players to grace the game, dominating tennis between late 2003 and early 2010 as he reached 22 Grand Slam finals in 27 attempts, collecting 16 trophies. He went on to win four more Majors before retiring his career last year and currently ranks No. 3 in the all-time Grand Slam standings after 20 Slams, with Nadal currently second with 22. Federer and Djokovic met in five Grand Slam finals while the Swiss ace was still playing, with the latter coming out on top in four of those matches.

Their most recent fight in a Grand Slam showpiece event was at Wimbledon in 2019, when the pair were involved in the longest-ever final at the tournament. After four hours and 57 minutes of action, the Serb finally claimed victory after a fifth set tiebreak at 12-12. For years, pundits spoke of Federer as the greatest player of all time. But as Djokovic still looks set to bag more trophies at the top level, he could soon be well ahead of Federer and Nadal in the all-time title standings and put the GOAT debate to bed for good.

