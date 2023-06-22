Former Island resident Pierre Turgeon is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame





The NHL prefers that its teams wait to announce their own news on days when there is one major news event. A common example is the league doesn’t like it when a team announces a trade or hires a coach on the same day Stanley Cup Final game. And if you notice that teams usually stick to that and announce their news on days off before the cup final. Yesterday there was very little news except for the one major, newsy event: the unveiling of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Read New York Islanders Pierre Turgeon, who was an islander from 1991-1995, was selected for induction this year. His career-best season came with the Islanders in their magical 1992–93 run to the Conference Final. He ended his time here with the second-best points per game behind only Mike Bossy. [Islanders | Newsday] Turgeon came in after years of eligibility and was the first time the beneficiary of a limited class of players on the ballot. Butch Goring waits for his name to be called. [NY Post]

Stan Fischler remembers Turgeon as a smooth, silky smooth player who dazzled silently. [THN]

Here’s what a scout had to say about the recently expanded Samuel Bolduc. [THN]

Duane Sutter remembers the day he was summoned by the islanders. [Islanders]

Someone leaked the preseason schedule to Stefen Rosner. It features the usual suspects: the New York Rangers, the Devils of New Jerseyand the Philadelphia fliers. [THN] Elsewhere Turgeon is the only non-goalie among NHL players to make it. Henrik Lundqvist led the way, of course, but they were joined by Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon. Here’s the whole class. [NHL | Sportsnet]

The buffalo sabers wants to sign both Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contracts. [NHL]

The Senators from Ottawa have some questions to answer now that they know who their new owner will be. [ESPN]

The Florida Panthers originally held the no. 1 overall pick in 2003 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. But they were very eager to use it for Alex Ovechkin, who missed the mark by just two days and ended up getting a no. 1 in 2004. They tried it a few times with some interesting theories. [The Athletic]

Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals went into overtime last night, and the way Hershey Bears emerged with the Calder Cup after Mike Vecchione scored the winner and devastated the hometown Coachella Valley Firebirds. [NHL]

