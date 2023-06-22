Table Tennis Takes Minutes To Learn And A Lifetime To Master, According To Des Moines Top Player

Each week, the Four Mile Community Center reverberates with the sound of hollow plastic balls hitting wood, signaling game time for the Des Moines Table Tennis Club. For over three decades, the club has been introducing new players to the game and building a community around rubberized paddles.

The Des Moines Table Tennis Club was founded in 1991, just over a century after the sport began. The members came to the game at different times in their lives, some learning in basements with relatives and some never playing before joining the club.

If I wanted to take a break from school, programming, I would go to the recreation room. In the recreation room, they had a pool table and they had ping pong, said Noi Sackpraseuth, one of the club’s founders. It’s easy to learn, but hard to master.

Table tennis evolved from a casual indoor version of lawn tennis in the 1890s to a competitive Olympic sport today. Originally a popular recreational activity for middle class Victorians, usually played without formalized equipment.

As the game became more popular, new names for it emerged. In 1901, Parker Brothers, the game manufacturer, trademarked Ping-Pong and attempted to enforce that trademark, insisting that organizations using Ping-Pong as the name of their game should only use equipment purchased from the company .

DMTTC members have their own explanation for why there is a difference between table tennis and ping pong, but mostly agree that ping pong is a casual game with lighter strokes, while table tennis is the more competitive game, with rubber paddles that spin more.

But for Sackpraseuth, the main difference is a matter of style.

Table tennis, that sounds better, Sackpraseuth said. It’s more professional. Although ping pong has that name, like it’s not really a sport. It’s something you play with your friends in the basement.

Partly because of that professional reputation, the founders of the club opted for table tennis instead of ping pong.

The term table tennis came into popular use two decades after Ping-Pong was trademarked. In 1922, Ivor Montagu, an English writer and filmmaker, founded the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which still regulates the sport worldwide. Montagu, a committed socialist, designed table tennis specifically to be egalitarian, accessible to all, unlike sports for the wealthy elite such as polo.

In 1926, the ITTF adopted a constitution, a standardized set of rules and organized the first world table tennis championship. Formal matches are played to 11 points and a team must win by two points, similar to regular tennis. The Des Moines club follows traditional ITTF rules but has added a replay system for tough decisions.

Everyone is generally pretty nice, said DMTTC president Kevin Ripp. In general, we don’t need to set any rules.

The ITTF has a rating system for players. Based on tournament performance, players earn points that determine their overall rank, with higher point totals meaning higher rank. The best players have a ranking of about 3,000 points, while a beginner starts at zero.

Sackpraseuth is the highest ranked player in the DMTTC, with a current rank of 2,045. Aiden Sharpe, another member, almost describes him as a celebrity in the group.

As the sport spread and evolved, different styles of play evolved. Member Scott Yates said DMTTC’s diverse membership has helped him learn different interaction styles of play.

It’s interesting to see how everyone approaches it differently, he said.

Despite its European origins, table tennis proved popular internationally and gained a particularly strong following in China. Montagu hoped the game could help the People’s Republic of China reconnect globally, following the disruption of international relations in the wake of the Communist Party’s victory in the post-World War II revolution. He invited the People’s Republic to join the ITTF and participate in the world championships. Montagus’ efforts caught the attention of Mao Zedong, who played the game himself and in the early 1950s officially endorsed table tennis—commonly known as ping pang qiu—as a worthy pastime.

In 1971, the United States used so-called ping-pong diplomacy as part of its efforts to establish formal relations with the People’s Republic after 22 years of refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the Beijing government. The initiative started when the US team, which took part in the World Table Tennis Championship in Japan, received a formal invitation to visit China, an event Time magazine dubbed The ping heard all over the world.

Team members were the first Americans invited by the government to visit the country since the 1949 revolution. During their tour of the country, the players met Chinese students and workers, and of course played matches. It was an act of public diplomacy that helped improve each country’s image of the others.

While their games have never carried the weight of high-stakes international diplomacy, most DMTTC members have games that stick in their minds. Kazek Israni-Winger recalls a game in which his University of Northern Iowa team defeated the University of Iowa in a double decider game, played when the teams are tied with two wins each. The win sent UNI to the region and the UI players home.

It was our first year as a college team and we were all pretty nervous competing against all those bigger public schools and public universities, Israni-Winger said. We didn’t want people to think we were a bad team that just wanted to play. We wanted to show that we could play competitively.

The Summer Olympics added table tennis to their official roster in 1988 and added team tournaments in 2008, followed by mixed men’s and women’s tournaments in 2020.

Some DMTTC members have competed in the Winter Iowa Games, a weekend competition for several sports. The table tennis division offers tournaments based on expertise, age and gender. Tournament performance during the Winter Iowa Games affects a player’s overall rank.

Two of the club members, Sackpraseuth and Randy Huynh, have won their age class at the games.

Bringing home medals has always been something I want to do for my family, said Hyunh, who won the 18-and-under division. They are always proud when I bring home a medal myself.

Club members also play at the CelebrAsian games in Des Moines. A few years ago they held their own tournament and attracted players from all over the Midwest. Some members joined the club looking for training, but for most meeting new people was the main draw.

The club’s matching system allows any member to challenge another member. Players can put their paddles against the foot of each table to indicate that they want to play against the winner of a match.

Although the club has a website, most members first learned about it by visiting the Four Mile Community Center for other reasons or hearing about it from friends.

I’m very wary of our culture here, Yates said. I’ve been to several clubs, and some of them are very nasty and competitive and almost angry. Our club is more about inclusivity. Anyone can come and play here, even if you’ve never held a racket before.

This article was originally published in Little Village’s June 2023 issue of Rec’d.