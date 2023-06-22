Sports
ONeill, Shellenberger Leading 2023 Mens Lacrosse All-ACC Academic Team
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Duke junior forward Brennan ONeill and Virginia senior forward Connor Shellenberger have been named the Atlantic Coast Conferences 2023 Mens Lacrosse Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year and lead the All-ACC Academic Mens Lacrosse Team, announced Thursday by the league office.
Each of the league’s five men’s lacrosse programs is represented on the All-ACC Academic Team, which consists of 21 student-athletes who earned a mention on the Inside Lacrosse All-America Team this season, including 12 in the first, second and third team. Sixteen of the 18 members of the All-ACC Academic Team were also named to the 2023 All-ACC Team.
Duke and Virginia led all schools with 25 awards, while national champion Notre Dame had 19 selections.
Born in Bay Shore, New York, ONeill won the Tewaaraton Award, given to the best player in the country. He also earned the USILA Raymond J. Enner’s Most Outstanding Player award and was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. O’Neill led the Blue Devils with 97 points off 55 goals and 42 assists in 2023. He ranked fifth nationally in points per game (5.11) and was first overall in points scored. O’Neill was the only Division I player to finish in the top 20 this season in goals (2.89), assists (2.21) and points (5.11) per game.
ONeill, a political science major, is the sixth ACC Mens Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the first since Justin Guterding in 2018. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for a third time.
Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Shellenberger was a 2023 Tewaaraton finalist. In addition to earning All-ACC honors, he was a USILA First-Team All-American and Inside Lacrosse Second-Team All-American. Shellenberger also won CSC Academic All-District honors. Shellenberger scored 30 goals and provided a total of 54 assists to finish the season with 84 points as the team leader. He led the country in assists per game (3.38) and was second in points per game (5.25).
A media studies major, Shellenberger is the fourth ACC Mens Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year honoree from Virginia and the first since Ryan Conrad in 2019. He was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team for a third time.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over the academic career. In addition, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s games.
2023 ACC Mens Lacrosse Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year
Brennan ONeill, Jr., A, Duke
Connor Shellenberger, Sr., A, Virginia
2023 Men’s Lacrosse All-ACC Academic Team
Charles Balsamo, Duke, M, Fr., Black
Henry Bard, Duke, LSM, Fr., Black
Keith Boyer, Duke, D, So., Political Science
Kenny Brower**, Duke, D, Sr., History
Tyler Carpenter***, Duke, LSM, Sr., Sociology
Griffin Catlett, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies
Jake Caputo, Duke, SSDM, Sr., History
Owen Caputo, Duke, M, Gr., Post Baccalaureate
Aidan Danenza, Duke, M, Jr., Political Science
Will Frisoli, Duke, LSM, Sr., Political Science
Jack Gray, Duke, SSDM, So., Political Science
William Helm, Duke, G, Gr., Master of Management Studies
Jadon Kerry, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies
Cole Krauss, Duke, D, Jr., Political Science
Garrett Leadmon, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies
Aidan Maguire, Duke, SSDM, Fr., Black
Andrew McAdorey**, Duke, A, So., Political Science
Jake Naso***, Duke, FO, Jr., Political Science
Charlie O’Connor, Duke, SSDM, Jr., Political Science
Brennan O’Neill***^, Duke, A, Jr., Political Science
Jack Pappendick, Duke, M, Fr., Black
Tommy Schelling, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Engineering in FinTech
Wilson Stephenson, Duke, D, Gr., Master of Engineering in FinTech
Dyson Williams**, Duke, A, Sr., Political Science
Jamie Zusi, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies
Paul Barton, North Carolina, D, So., Business Administration
Alex Breschi, North Carolina, M, Sr., Communication Science
Maxwell Cooney, North Carolina, D, Jr., Economics
Antonio DeMarco, North Carolina, M, So., Undecided
Dewey Egan, North Carolina, A, So., Economics
Leif Hagerup, North Carolina, M, Fr., Communication Science
Collin Krieg***, North Carolina, G, Jr., Exercise and Sports Science
Ryan Levy, North Carolina, A, So., Exercise and Sports Science
Collin Lughead, North Carolina, D, Sr., Economics
Quintin O’Connell, North Carolina, M, Sr., Political Science
Graham Schwartz, North Carolina, FO, Sr., Biology
Johnny Schwarz, North Carolina, M, So., Undecided
Tyler Schwarz, North Carolina, LSM, So., Exercise and Sports Science
Andrew Tyeryar, North Carolina, FO, Sr., Management and Society
Matt Wright***, North Carolina, LSM, Sr., Exercise and Sports Science
PJ Zinsner, North Carolina, M, Sr., Economics
Charles Bayman, Notre Dame, A/M, Jr., Finance
Jose Boyer, Notre Dame, LSM, Gr., Business Analytics
Christopher Conlin, Notre Dame, D, Gr., Management
Eric Dobson**, Notre Dame, M, Jr., Finance
William Donovan, Notre Dame, LSM, Fr., Finance
Liam Entenmann***, Notre Dame, G, Sr., Political Science
Christopher Fake, Notre Dame, D, Gr., Business Analytics
Reilly Gray, Notre Dame, M, Sr., Political Science
Colin Hagstrom, Notre Dame, FO, Jr., Finance
Nicholas Harris, Notre Dame, M, Sr., Accounting
Marco Napolitano, Notre Dame, D, Jr., Biological Sciences
Benjamin Ramsey, Notre Dame, M, So., Finance
Jeffery Ricciardelli, Notre Dame, G, So., Finance
Jalen Seymour, Notre Dame, M, So., Finance
Jack Simmons, Notre Dame, M, Gr., Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Jake Taylor, Notre Dame, A/M, Sr., Management Consulting
Brian Tevlin, Notre Dame, M, Gr., Business Analysis
Bryce Walker, Notre Dame, A/M, Jr., Finance
Griffin Westlin, Notre Dame, A/M, Gr., Nonprofit Administration
Brandon Aviles, Syracuse, SSDM, Sr., Economics
Jordan Beck, Syracuse, D, Fr., Finance – U
Landon Clary, Syracuse, D, Sr., Advertising
Griffin Cook, Syracuse, M, Gr., Conflict & Collaboration
Billy Dwan, Syracuse, D, Fr., A & S – U
Cole Kirst, Syracuse, M, Gr., Broadcasting and Digital Journalism
Johnny Richiusa, Syracuse, FO, So., Policy Studies
Dylan Sageder, Syracuse, LSM, Fr., Finance – U
Alex Simmons, Syracuse, A, Gr., Intercollegiate Athletic Counseling
Finlay Thomson, Syracuse, A, Fr., A & S – U
Vinnie Trujillo, Syracuse, SSDM, Fr., Magazine, Newspaper and Digital Journalism
Scott Bower, Virginia, LSM, Sr., American Studies
Noah Chizmar, Virginia, SSDM, So., Arts and Science (uncredited)
Jeff Conner**, Virginia, M, Gr., Higher Education (M.Ed.)
Will Cory, Virginia, A/M, Sr., Economics
Xander Dickson, Virginia, A, Sr., American Studies
Mac Eldridge, Virginia, FO, Fr., Arts & Sciences (uncredited)
George Fulton, Virginia, D, So., Public Policy and Leadership
Jake Giulieri, Virginia, D, Sr., History
John Izlar, Virginia, SSDM, Sr., Commerce
Cole Kastner***, Virginia, D, Jr., Commerce
Griffin Kology, Virginia, D, So., Arts & Sciences (uncredited)
Petey LaSalla****, Virginia, FO, Gr., Commerce (MS)
Quentin Matsui, Virginia, D, Sr., Commerce
Thomas McConvey, Virginia, M, Gr., Accounting (MS)
Tommy McNeal, Virginia, LSM, So., Kinesiology
Thomas Mencke, Virginia, A, So., Public Policy and Leadership
Ricky Miezan, Virginia, M, Gr., Education (Professional Student)
David Roselle, Virginia, G, Sr., Handel
Grayson Sallade, Virginia, SSDM, Gr., Civil Engineering (MS)
Cade Saustad****, Virginia, D, Gr., Handel (MS)
Griffin Schutz, Virginia, M, So., Environmental Science
Connor Shellenberger***^, Virginia, A, Sr., Media Studies
Truitt Sunderland, Virginia, A, Fr., Arts & Sciences (black)
Mitchell Whalen, Virginia, LSM, Sr., Commerce
Evan Zinn, Virginia, SSDM, Gr., Commerce (MS)
^ Denotes ACC Scholar Athletes of the Year
* Indicates number of All-ACC Academic Team awards
|
