ONeill, Shellenberger Leading 2023 Mens Lacrosse All-ACC Academic Team





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Duke junior forward Brennan ONeill and Virginia senior forward Connor Shellenberger have been named the Atlantic Coast Conferences 2023 Mens Lacrosse Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year and lead the All-ACC Academic Mens Lacrosse Team, announced Thursday by the league office. Each of the league’s five men’s lacrosse programs is represented on the All-ACC Academic Team, which consists of 21 student-athletes who earned a mention on the Inside Lacrosse All-America Team this season, including 12 in the first, second and third team. Sixteen of the 18 members of the All-ACC Academic Team were also named to the 2023 All-ACC Team. Duke and Virginia led all schools with 25 awards, while national champion Notre Dame had 19 selections. Born in Bay Shore, New York, ONeill won the Tewaaraton Award, given to the best player in the country. He also earned the USILA Raymond J. Enner’s Most Outstanding Player award and was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. O’Neill led the Blue Devils with 97 points off 55 goals and 42 assists in 2023. He ranked fifth nationally in points per game (5.11) and was first overall in points scored. O’Neill was the only Division I player to finish in the top 20 this season in goals (2.89), assists (2.21) and points (5.11) per game. ONeill, a political science major, is the sixth ACC Mens Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the first since Justin Guterding in 2018. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for a third time. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Shellenberger was a 2023 Tewaaraton finalist. In addition to earning All-ACC honors, he was a USILA First-Team All-American and Inside Lacrosse Second-Team All-American. Shellenberger also won CSC Academic All-District honors. Shellenberger scored 30 goals and provided a total of 54 assists to finish the season with 84 points as the team leader. He led the country in assists per game (3.38) and was second in points per game (5.25). A media studies major, Shellenberger is the fourth ACC Mens Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year honoree from Virginia and the first since Ryan Conrad in 2019. He was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team for a third time. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over the academic career. In addition, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s games. 2023 ACC Mens Lacrosse Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year Brennan ONeill, Jr., A, Duke

Connor Shellenberger, Sr., A, Virginia 2023 Men’s Lacrosse All-ACC Academic Team Charles Balsamo, Duke, M, Fr., Black

Henry Bard, Duke, LSM, Fr., Black

Keith Boyer, Duke, D, So., Political Science

Kenny Brower**, Duke, D, Sr., History

Tyler Carpenter***, Duke, LSM, Sr., Sociology

Griffin Catlett, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Jake Caputo, Duke, SSDM, Sr., History

Owen Caputo, Duke, M, Gr., Post Baccalaureate

Aidan Danenza, Duke, M, Jr., Political Science

Will Frisoli, Duke, LSM, Sr., Political Science

Jack Gray, Duke, SSDM, So., Political Science

William Helm, Duke, G, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Jadon Kerry, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Cole Krauss, Duke, D, Jr., Political Science

Garrett Leadmon, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Aidan Maguire, Duke, SSDM, Fr., Black

Andrew McAdorey**, Duke, A, So., Political Science

Jake Naso***, Duke, FO, Jr., Political Science

Charlie O’Connor, Duke, SSDM, Jr., Political Science

Brennan O’Neill***^, Duke, A, Jr., Political Science Jack Pappendick, Duke, M, Fr., Black

Tommy Schelling, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Engineering in FinTech

Wilson Stephenson, Duke, D, Gr., Master of Engineering in FinTech

Dyson Williams**, Duke, A, Sr., Political Science

Jamie Zusi, Duke, M, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Paul Barton, North Carolina, D, So., Business Administration

Alex Breschi, North Carolina, M, Sr., Communication Science

Maxwell Cooney, North Carolina, D, Jr., Economics

Antonio DeMarco, North Carolina, M, So., Undecided

Dewey Egan, North Carolina, A, So., Economics

Leif Hagerup, North Carolina, M, Fr., Communication Science

Collin Krieg***, North Carolina, G, Jr., Exercise and Sports Science

Ryan Levy, North Carolina, A, So., Exercise and Sports Science

Collin Lughead, North Carolina, D, Sr., Economics

Quintin O’Connell, North Carolina, M, Sr., Political Science

Graham Schwartz, North Carolina, FO, Sr., Biology

Johnny Schwarz, North Carolina, M, So., Undecided

Tyler Schwarz, North Carolina, LSM, So., Exercise and Sports Science

Andrew Tyeryar, North Carolina, FO, Sr., Management and Society

Matt Wright***, North Carolina, LSM, Sr., Exercise and Sports Science

PJ Zinsner, North Carolina, M, Sr., Economics

Charles Bayman, Notre Dame, A/M, Jr., Finance

Jose Boyer, Notre Dame, LSM, Gr., Business Analytics

Christopher Conlin, Notre Dame, D, Gr., Management

Eric Dobson**, Notre Dame, M, Jr., Finance

William Donovan, Notre Dame, LSM, Fr., Finance

Liam Entenmann***, Notre Dame, G, Sr., Political Science

Christopher Fake, Notre Dame, D, Gr., Business Analytics

Reilly Gray, Notre Dame, M, Sr., Political Science

Colin Hagstrom, Notre Dame, FO, Jr., Finance

Nicholas Harris, Notre Dame, M, Sr., Accounting

Marco Napolitano, Notre Dame, D, Jr., Biological Sciences

Benjamin Ramsey, Notre Dame, M, So., Finance

Jeffery Ricciardelli, Notre Dame, G, So., Finance

Jalen Seymour, Notre Dame, M, So., Finance

Jack Simmons, Notre Dame, M, Gr., Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Jake Taylor, Notre Dame, A/M, Sr., Management Consulting

Brian Tevlin, Notre Dame, M, Gr., Business Analysis

Bryce Walker, Notre Dame, A/M, Jr., Finance

Griffin Westlin, Notre Dame, A/M, Gr., Nonprofit Administration

Brandon Aviles, Syracuse, SSDM, Sr., Economics

Jordan Beck, Syracuse, D, Fr., Finance – U

Landon Clary, Syracuse, D, Sr., Advertising

Griffin Cook, Syracuse, M, Gr., Conflict & Collaboration

Billy Dwan, Syracuse, D, Fr., A & S – U

Cole Kirst, Syracuse, M, Gr., Broadcasting and Digital Journalism

Johnny Richiusa, Syracuse, FO, So., Policy Studies

Dylan Sageder, Syracuse, LSM, Fr., Finance – U

Alex Simmons, Syracuse, A, Gr., Intercollegiate Athletic Counseling

Finlay Thomson, Syracuse, A, Fr., A & S – U

Vinnie Trujillo, Syracuse, SSDM, Fr., Magazine, Newspaper and Digital Journalism

Scott Bower, Virginia, LSM, Sr., American Studies

Noah Chizmar, Virginia, SSDM, So., Arts and Science (uncredited)

Jeff Conner**, Virginia, M, Gr., Higher Education (M.Ed.)

Will Cory, Virginia, A/M, Sr., Economics

Xander Dickson, Virginia, A, Sr., American Studies

Mac Eldridge, Virginia, FO, Fr., Arts & Sciences (uncredited)

George Fulton, Virginia, D, So., Public Policy and Leadership

Jake Giulieri, Virginia, D, Sr., History

John Izlar, Virginia, SSDM, Sr., Commerce

Cole Kastner***, Virginia, D, Jr., Commerce

Griffin Kology, Virginia, D, So., Arts & Sciences (uncredited)

Petey LaSalla****, Virginia, FO, Gr., Commerce (MS)

Quentin Matsui, Virginia, D, Sr., Commerce

Thomas McConvey, Virginia, M, Gr., Accounting (MS)

Tommy McNeal, Virginia, LSM, So., Kinesiology

Thomas Mencke, Virginia, A, So., Public Policy and Leadership

Ricky Miezan, Virginia, M, Gr., Education (Professional Student)

David Roselle, Virginia, G, Sr., Handel

Grayson Sallade, Virginia, SSDM, Gr., Civil Engineering (MS)

Cade Saustad****, Virginia, D, Gr., Handel (MS)

Griffin Schutz, Virginia, M, So., Environmental Science

Connor Shellenberger***^, Virginia, A, Sr., Media Studies Truitt Sunderland, Virginia, A, Fr., Arts & Sciences (black)

Mitchell Whalen, Virginia, LSM, Sr., Commerce

Evan Zinn, Virginia, SSDM, Gr., Commerce (MS) ^ Denotes ACC Scholar Athletes of the Year

* Indicates number of All-ACC Academic Team awards

