Iowa Football Recruiting: 3 star Nebraska TE Michael Burt commits to Hawkeyes

After a flurry of activity at the beginning of May, things have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front for the Iowa Hawkeyes for the past six weeks. Though that meant no strings attached since Iowa landed a pair of offensive linemen and a WR transfer from ohio state in the first week of May, things happened in the background.

The Hawkeyes have hosted a few camps in recent weeks and have been very active in releasing new offers on the heels of those personal evaluations. One such offer came to Omaha tight end Michael Burt, who camped with the Hawkeyes nearly three weeks ago.

The camp visit and subsequent offer from Iowa kick-started Burts’ recruiting as he went from a relatively unproven prospect with upside potential to a sought-after commodity in the Big Ten West. Within hours, both Minnesota and the home state of Nebraska jumped on board with their own offers. Within a day, Illinois joined the party.

On Thursday, Burt showed that it pays to do your own homework and be the first when he announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

As noted, Burt was largely under the radar prior to his visit to Iowa City in early June with just 11 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown as a junior at Creighton Prep. That was partly due to an ankle injury that held him back and partly due to an offense that focused primarily on the option footrace with their leading passer throwing less than 400 yards during the season.

Despite its limited use, Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk says Burt is a versatile athlete who puts a lot on the table.

He has spoken to many people here in the past month before February 1. Again, his recruiting is in the infant stage because he’s a bit of an unknown, but he’s had a great year for us. He struggled with an ankle injury all year, but if you look at the statistics, he made some great catches, big catches in big games, and was one of our top two receivers. He is also a man who can stand in line. He can play off the ball, in the back court, and we try to do all those things with our tight ends, so he’s very versatile. He is a three-sport athlete. Plays basketball and baseball so I like that he is very competitive year round which I really don’t think is anymore. Especially at Prep you don’t see many three-athletes. We seem to have a lot of two-sport guys, but to be a three-sport guy and do what he does, I think, is pretty impressive and huge advantage for Michael Burt. I think he will definitely be a guy who will pick up a lot of steam in the recruiting process here.

That versatility comes to the fore on film where Burt is indeed moved quite a bit. With only limited highlights in the passing game, he does show the ability to use his big frame (Burt enters his senior season shadowed over 65 and at 225 pounds) to move up and get the ball, while also moving very well for its size. That echoes Coach Johnk’s comments about Burt’s versatility and athleticism as a baseball and basketball player at Creighton Prep.

Perhaps even more striking on film is Burt’s prowess at the run game. He’s a very good blocker in the tight finishing position and looks like he shone there when he was on campus earlier this month. In conversation with On3Burt said he really took the lessons from Iowa tight end coach Abdul Hodge.

But I think the main factor in getting the offer was the head-to-head blocking exercises. I did really well with the technique Coach Hodge had taught us earlier in camp. The way he learns blocking is a bit unique, but it’s easier for me to be a better blocker with the technique he’s learning.

On the surface, the versatility, blocking and willingness to take coaching seems like a great fit for the Hawkeyes. It’s also apparently exactly the fit Burt was looking for when recruiting. And it never hurts to be known as Tight End U.

I noticed the way they use tight ends and they showed me that through film. The focus on development, especially with the success of producing successful tight ends.

Burt ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Southeast Missouri State. As noted, his recruiting really took off with that offer from the Hawkeyes and all three of his other power five offers immediately followed suit. Locking him up early before his recruiting took off is a win for Iowa.

The addition of Burt brings Iowa’s class of 2024 to 12 total pledges. The class is ranked 31st nationally according to 247 Sports (38th per Rivals and 26th per On3). That’s good for 7th place in the Big Ten (10th per Rivals and 5th per On3). With a big recruiting weekend coming up in the coming days, the Hawkeyes will look to maintain that momentum and expand the pledge list over the coming weeks.

Welcome aboard Michael Burt!

Michael Burt, TE

Height: 65

Weight: 225 lbs

Hometown: Omaha, NE (Creighton Prep)

stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – 3