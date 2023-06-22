Aaron, Anshuman in U-19 title fight





Photo credits: the Goan MARGAO

Aaron Farias and Anshuman Agarwal have secured their spot in the finals of the 7th YMCA Table Tennis Ranking Tournament. The season-opening State Ranking tournament, held in conjunction with the Goa Table Tennis Association, is currently underway at the Indoor Stadium in Campal. Joining them in the finals in the sub-junior and junior events were promising young players Adeetya Bora and Divyansh Kashyap who battled fiercely to seal their final berths. In the highly anticipated Under-15 Boys final, Adeetya Bora faces Divyansh Kashyap in a thrilling battle for the championship title. Bora emerged victorious against Chandan Caro in a dominant 3-0 victory, while Kashyap triumphed over Khushal Naik with a score of 3-1. Meanwhile, the Under-17 Boys final will witness a thrilling match between Aaron Farias and Divyansh Kashyap. Farias showed his resilience in a thrilling quarter-final against Ayaan Aziz, which he won 3-2. In the semi-finals, Farias again demonstrated his skill by defeating Adeetya Bora in an impressive 3-0 win. Divyansh Kashyap also showed his prowess and defeated Lamjingba Leishangthem with a score of 3-1 in the semi-finals. In the Under-19 Boys final, Farias takes on Anshuman Agarwal in a thrilling battle for the championship title. Farias defeated formidable opponents such as Ayaan Aziz and Rishan Shaikh 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Anshuman Agarwal showed why he scores very highly by beating Chandan Caro in the quarter-finals with a score of 3-0 and later triumphing over Atharv Dhulapkar in the semi-finals with a 3-1 win. Results: U15 Boys Semifinal – Adeetya Bora bt Chandan Caro 3-0, Divyansh Kashyap bt Khushal Naik 3-1; U17 Boys quarters – Aaron Farias bt Ayaan Aziz 3-2, Adeetya Bora bt Pushkar Virgincar 3-0, Divyansh Kashyap bt Rishaan Shaikh 3-2, Lamjingba Leishangthem bt Darren Duarte 3-1; U17 Boys Semifinal – Aaron Farias by Adeetya Bora 3-0, Divyansh Kashyap by Lamjingba Leishangthem 3-1; U19 Boys quarters – Atharv Dhulapkar by Pushkar Virgincar 3-1, Anshuman Agarwal by Chandan Caro 3-0, Aaron Farias by Ayaan Aziz 3-0, Rishan Shaikh by Nagesh Verenkar 3-1; U19 Boys Semifinal – Aaron Farias bt Rishan Shaikh 3-1, Anshuman Agarwal bt Atharv Dhulapkar 3-1.

