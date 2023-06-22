Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli: Gautam Gambhir should call Virat Kohli to apologize: Pakistani cricketers blunt view of infamous IPL 2023 feud





Pakistani cricketer called on Gautam Gambhir to apologize to Virat Kohli The Pakistani cricketer expressed his opinion about Gambhir's fight with Kohli

Gambhir and Kohli had a verbal altercation in IPL 2023

The incident happened during the match LSG-RCB The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) was arguably the tournament’s best season in its 15-year history as an extremely close race to reach the play-offs was followed by an entertaining knockout round that ended with a draw ball thriller in the final. . However, the high tension in the league resulted in some ugly moments, with things reaching a melting point during the clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 1. During the match, Indian cricketing legends Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got into a verbal altercation after RCB’s comprehensive win. While Kohli is RCB’s star player, Gambhir is the mentor of the Lucknow-based franchise. A battle of words between Kohli and LSG pacemaker Naveen-ul-Haq culminated in post-match handshakes, whereupon Gambhir decided to get involved in his player’s defence, leading to the altercation that sent the cricket association into shock. Nearly two months after the incident, the issue remains a hot topic in sports circles. Discarded Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad is the latest to comment on the matter, blaming Gambhir for the incident and urging him to apologize to Kohli. “Look, this is not my job, but I’m only giving my opinion because you asked me. I could be wrong. From the outside, I think it was Gambhir’s fault. If he wants to show his nobility, Gautam Gambhir should call Virat .” Kohli on his phone and apologize,” Shehzad said on the Nadir Ali podcast. “If Gambhir does, yes, then we agree that he came out as the bigger man, how much he loves Virat Kohli, how he gave away his Man of the Match award to him,” the Pakistani batsman added. Recently, Gautam Gambhir defended his actions and stated that he only defended Naveen because he felt the Afghanistan cricket team was not doing anything wrong. “I will say only this, that I will endorse what I did for the person who was right in that case. If I feel that Naveen-ul-Haq has done nothing wrong, then it is my duty to assist him. And i will do that until my last breath even if it is for naveen-ul-haq or anyone else if i feel you are right i will stand by your side this is what i have been taught and will continue to do . This is how I did it I lived my life Many people said many things, that I support Naveen-ul-haq and not our own player It was not that this player is ours and that player is not If my team’s player is wrong “I wouldn’t have sided with him,” Gambhir told News18 Hindi.



