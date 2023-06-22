Ali Brown-Winans named MVP of The News’ Girls Tennis | Local sports
Girls Tennis MVP shines as leader
Ali Brown-Winans never expected to lead the charge to a regional title when she started playing tennis. She did not expect to become a state champion.
But for her efforts to mentor the next generation of Frederica Academy tennis, Brown-Winans was named The News Girls Tennis MVP.
When Brown-Winans first picked up a racket, she just wanted to have a good time with her close friends.
When I first started, it was really something my boyfriend had been doing forever, Brown-Winans said. Her mom taught when they lived here, and she was like, Hey, wanna come play tennis?
That’s how I started it. I never really intended to take it seriously. For me it was more about building relationships, especially with the team. It always felt like a family, and I’d known them for so long that I really just kept playing with my friends. It really made tennis a team sport for me, and that’s the part I enjoyed.
And as part of the Frederica Academy team, Brown-Winans helped lead a program renaissance that saw the Lady Knights capture back-to-back state championships.
A year ago, Brown-Winans moved into the No. 3 singles line to produce a devastating trio alongside teammates Merrill Been and Kate Walbridge. As an individual, she advanced to the state semifinals before falling in a match against Been.
However, in the past two years, Frederica has graduated four all-state players, giving Brown-Winans a leading position at No. 1 in singles last season.
It was definitely a whole new experience, Brown-Winans said. I had always played with Merril and Kate and I loved them. I just went into the season without them there, I really had to push myself to let the rest of the team put in as much effort as possible to win region and stuff.
With Brown-Winans at the top of the lineup, Frederica did just that. The Lady Knights won another regional championship and Brown-Winans capped off an undefeated run through the region with her first individual title.
Frederica advanced to the Elite 8 round of the state playoffs before falling to eventual champion Rivers Academy.
It was amazing; I loved every moment of it, Brown-Winans said of the season. There were a few games where everyone was very dubious about, we played against some really good teams this year, especially at State.
It was just really nerve wracking for everyone. We also had some good players in our region. I was really proud of everyone and how they played against them. It was really awesome.
