Schoenherr joins gymnastics for 2024 season – LSU

BATON ROUGE The LSU Gymnastics program and head coach Jay Clark announce the addition of graduate transfer Savannah Schoenherr to the roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

We were so excited to have Savannah join us. She is a proven competitor with championship experience, head coach Jay Clark said. She knows what the SEC is all about and gives us tangible depth. I think her experience and wealth of talent will enhance our ability to be competitive, as well as her personality and her leadership.



Schoenherr joins the Tigers from the University of Florida, where she spent the past five seasons and made three NCAA Championship Final appearances with the Gators.

Born in Athens, Georgia, Schoenherr is an all-around competitor who will bring experience and depth to the LSU lineups. She is looking forward to embracing Tiger Nation in her final year of competition.



I chose LSU because as soon as I stepped on campus I could see that everyone loved each other like family. It’s clear that everyone is highly valued regardless of their role, and I can’t wait to be part of such a positive and loving environment, said Schoenherr.

The genuine care and respect each person shows for each other is so admirable. Not to mention the tremendous talent that this team possesses that will push me to get better in every way. This is a national championship caliber team and I am beyond excited for this opportunity!

In her time with the Gators, Schoenherr was named a three-time All-American, a three-time Scholastic All-American, a five-time SEC Academic Honor Roll, and an All-SEC member.

Schoenherr set multiple career highs during her senior season in 2022, including career records on vault to share victory at the NC State quad meet and on bars against Arkansas. She holds career highs of 9.975 on vault, 9.975 on bars, 9.875 on beam, and 9.925 on floor.

As a junior, Schoenherr appeared on the vault and bars lineups in 10 competitions for the Gators and made her collegiate debut on beam. She was named SEC Specialist of the Week in 2021 after winning the vault title against Arkansas with her score of 9.950.

She earned 2020 All-America regular season honors on bars after competing in the event as a sophomore at every meeting. That same year, she posted a career high score of 9.925 against Penn State.

Schoenherr had an outstanding Florida freshman season in 2019 as she competed in every game on vault and bars. She earned her first career All-America honors on vault her freshman year after scoring a 9.875 at the NCAA Championships Semifinals and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after tied for fourth on bars at the SEC Championships.

Prior to her time in Florida, Schoenherr was a two-time member of the JO National team and was named the bars champion in 2015 and 2018. She is also a three-time Region 8 bars champion (2015, 2017, and 2018) and the Georgia Level 10 all-around and bars champion.

The Georgia native trained at Georgia Elite Gymnastics, where she was coached by Pete Arenas and Cassidy McComb Bernstein. She became the first in Georgia High School Association (GHSA) history to win five event titles at the 2018 state championships.

Schoenherr obtained her bachelor’s degree in sports management in August 2021 and completed her master’s degree in sports management in May. She will continue her leadership and human resource development studies at LSU this fall.

