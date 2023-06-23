LSU football vacates all wins from 2012-2015, Les Miles now ineligible for CFB Hall of Fame





Les Miles are no longer eligible for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame after being forced to give up a career-high 37 wins. (Greg McWilliams/Getty Images) LSU vacated all of its football wins from 2012-2015 following a review of violations by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Panel (IARP). The Tigers relinquished 37 wins, including two bowl games, as former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was ineligible for his entire college career. Since LSU has vacated 37 wins under the Les Miles era, Miles is no longer eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Prior to the penalty, Miles’ record as head coach was 145–73 (.665). His official record is now 108-73 (.597). Candidates for the CFB Hall of Fame must have a minimum career winning percentage of .600 to be eligible for induction. Miles last coached Kansas in the 2019–20 season before being fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior from his time at LSU. LSU imposed the fine itself in 2022, but it was confidential until the ruling was finalized Thursday. LSU also self-imposed scholarship cuts, losing eight football scholarships and two men’s basketball scholarships. Alexander was ineligible because his father received $180,150 in embezzled money from John Paul Funes, former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. Funes pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges in 2019 after being accused of misusing nearly $800,000 from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital’s fundraising system. Funes offered Alexander’s mother a job at an OLOL hospital and his father a job at the foundation. The incident was considered a Level I violation. LSU football is currently on probation due to recruiting violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg. Due to the IARP ruling, the probationary period of the program will be an additional three years of probation beginning in September. All IARP decisions are final. Will Wade will serve a 10-game suspension after the IARP’s ruling on LSU’s recruiting violations. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) LSU men’s basketball is also on probation for three years due to the IARP ruling. Former LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade, now the head coach at McNeese State, also received a 10-game suspension and a two-year show injunction. “We are pleased that our current male basketball student-athletes are not being punished for the actions of others and that the Independent Resolution Panel has accepted our self-imposed punishments for football,” LSU President William Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “We are grateful to the members of the panel for their time and honesty. LSU is moving forward now, along with our passionate fans who support our current coaches and student-athletes in both men’s basketball and soccer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/lsu-football-vacates-all-wins-from-2012-2015-les-miles-now-ineligible-for-cfb-hall-of-fame-225858167.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos