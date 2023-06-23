Maria Sharapova reveals the moment her tennis perspective changed







(Provided by Tennis World USA) Maria Sharapova said there was a time when she realized she was “an entertainer in the end” and from then on the Russian tried to turn every moment on the pitch into something positive. Sharapova, who was just 17 when she won her first Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 2004, quickly became one of the most popular players in the game. Sharapova achieved great success at a very young age and she probably felt that it was all about wins and titles. But then there came a time when Sharapova realized there was something bigger than tennis itself, when she noticed that many people came to watch her matches solely because they wanted to see her play tennis live. It was then that Sharapova realized that the best thing she could do was to bring joy to those people. Sharapova on connecting with the public “I feel like when you’re an athlete you bond with people and fans. When I got a little older I realized that I was ultimately an entertainer. I wasn’t just doing this for myself to win, but if I was on the field and I was having a really bad day, there could be someone in the audience who was having a bad day themselves. If I could turn that game around and show them on a bad day that I was capable of winning or I could improve in front of their eyes, imagine how they go to sleep and think, ‘I had a rough day, but this one athlete in front of thousands of people was able to turn it around and inspired me to do that tomorrow. You try to forget that impact because it comes with a lot of pressure, but in the end it’s such a beautiful feeling that you can inspire other people,” said Sharapova during the Cannes Sport Beach Main Stage 2023. Sharapova, who welcomed her first child last year, retired from professional tennis after the 2020 Australian Open.

