NHLPA launches new program to help players prepare for a life outside of hockey | National sports

Early in his time in the NHL, Darnell nurse says he didn’t notice that many players were talking about what to do after hockey. He is entering his ninth season and the chatter is now normal.

People are curious about what’s out there and what you can do to prepare yourself, Nurse said.

Many players have taken it upon themselves to prepare for the future, such as Zdeno Chara obtaining his real estate license and others completing a college degree or exploring business opportunities. The NHL Players’ Association on Thursday launched a program that gives its members the chance to conduct a personality analysis and delve into real estate, business or other avenues while still in the league.

The hope is to help them develop interests outside of hockey while playing and ease the transition into life afterward.

It’s something that’s a bit lacking, veterans center Lars Eller told The Associated Press. “It’s common knowledge that one of the struggles for a professional athlete is transitioning to the next thing once he’s done with his pro career. And this platform helps you make that transition, and it’s something you can start on while you still are.” play so you can get off the ground a bit once you’re done.

New union boss Marty Walsh made helping former players one of his top priorities. His arrival in March coincided with a process two years in the making after player feedback showed a need for more help outside of hockey.

The result is the NHLPA UNLMT program. Retired defender turned psychologist Jay Harrison is available to take an assessment, and players can get involved with companies ranging from Money Management International to The Second City comedy and improv theater and institutions such as the University of Florida and Stanford’s graduate school of business.

Former goalkeeper Rob Zepp, who runs the program as the union’s director of strategic initiatives, said an extensive study provided the building blocks for something designed to be 1-on-1 and tailored for players to figure out what might interest them.

What we’ve seen so far is really broad: everything from improving someone’s personal brand to starting a podcast to taking certificate level courses in real estate, in entrepreneurship, in business, in leadership, communication skills, networking skills, Zepp said. We have players who are interested in or engaged in commercial real estate, agricultural ventures or construction projects.”

Eller, nurse and Buffalo Captain Kyle Okposo are among the players who have tried UNLMT so far. Okposo has already graduated from Stanford’s business leadership program, while Eller has spoken with Harrison and taken some of the courses offered.

They don’t wait for people’s careers to be over, said Nurse, who at 28 is still in the prime of his life. what you want to do.”

Zepp obtained a degree from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from the University of Liverpool the old fashioned way: tapes and textbooks sent in the mail and tests taken for a proctor while playing mainly in the minors and Europe before 10 games with Philadelphia in 2014-15. He felt like studying something that would make him a better goalkeeper and he understood that there was plenty of free time along the way.

Eller, who is involved in helping start-ups as a silent partner, feels the same way.

We, as players, don’t have a lot of freedom once the season starts, but we do have a lot of free time, said Eller, who scored the Stanley Cup winning goal for Washington in 2018 and is a free agent pending 34. It’s hugely positive if you have something else to take your mind off of hockey and do something productive with that time.

Walsh got to know several Bruins alumni while he was mayor of Boston and has since spoken to other former players and received a mandate to protect boys after their time on the ice.

When they played, they gave it their all, and a lot of them didn’t really have anything after that, Walsh said. They have not signed any major contracts. They really didn’t have a strong pension system. Many of them, going back even further, have lost things. We must not let that happen again.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports