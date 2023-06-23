Richmond hires OVC Coach of the Year Mik Aoki to manage Spider Baseball

RICHMOND, va. Mik Aoki has been named the new head coach of Spider Baseball, Richmond Athletics announced on Thursday. Aoki brings 22 seasons of head coaching experience to UR, with stints at Morehead State, Notre Dame, Boston College and Columbia. He is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year after leading Morehead State to the outright 2023 OVC season title, the first for the program in more than 40 years.

“We are thrilled to have a coach of Mik’s high caliber with the Spiders,” said vice president and athletic director John Hardt. “He’s proven he can win at the highest level of collegiate baseball, and he’s done so at institutions that prioritize both academic and competitive excellence. He sees the tremendous potential of Spider Baseball, and all of Richmond Athletics is committed to support him in building a championship program.”

“I am excited, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the University of Richmond Baseball program,” said Aoki. “The university’s academic reputation speaks for itself. What I discovered as I learned more about Spider Athletics is its commitment to developing the person, the student and the athlete at the very highest level. I am absolutely excited about the opportunity to be part of to make out of that.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank my players, my staff, Dr. Jaime Gordon and Dr. Jay Morgan for giving Morehead State University the opportunity. It’s a tough place to leave and the relationships I have there have built will forever be a part of me.

“If there’s one thing that drew me to Richmond, aside from the opportunity to lead young men through such a transformative part of their lives, it’s the alignment I saw and felt in the college’s dedication to the baseball program. I could see that there is a deep desire, and especially a commitment, to see Spider Baseball become synonymous with baseball excellence in the Atlantic 10 regionally and nationally.

Aoki (A-oh-ohy) comes to Richmond from Morehead State, where last season he led the Eagles to a 36-20 record and the Ohio Valley Conference regular title, the first for the program since 1979. Morehead State’s 36 wins in 2023 tied at ranked fourth most in school history and marked the third year in a row that the Eagles increased their win totals from the previous season.

Aoki’s longest head coaching stint was at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2019, when he oversaw the program’s transition from the Big East to the Atlantic Coast Conference. In their final Big East season in 2013, Aoki led Notre Dame to a 34-24 record and a second-place finish in the Big East Tournament. In the program’s second ACC season in 2015, the Irish finished 37–23 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

Aoki spent seven seasons at Boston College and led BC to some of the most successful seasons in the program’s history. In 2009, the third of Aoki’s four seasons as head coach, the Eagles won 34 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1967. From 2004 to 2006, Aoki was BC’s pitching coach. He helped BC to a program-record 37 wins in 2005 and had six Eagles pitchers drafted by MLB clubs.

Aoki’s first collegiate head coaching position was at Columbia from 1999 to 2003. Aoki led the Lions to 20 wins in 2001, their first 20-win season since 1987. The Lions again had 20 wins in 2002 and 2003, making them the second-longest streak compiling 20-win seasons in school history at the time.

Wherever he has coached, Aoki has shown his ability to develop future professional players. More than 55 of his players have been selected in the MLB Draft and 15 have made it to the major leagues.

Aoki’s teams have also performed in class, posting a program GPA of 3.0 or better every year from 2012 to 2021. In 2018 and 2019, its Notre Dame teams received “The Trophy”, an award given to the Irish team most committed to community service.

Aoki received a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College in 1990 and a master’s degree from Ohio University in 1994. He and his wife Sue have three children, a son, Kai, and daughters, Bryn and Reese.