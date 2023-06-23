Sports
Richmond hires OVC Coach of the Year Mik Aoki to manage Spider Baseball
RICHMOND, va. Mik Aoki has been named the new head coach of Spider Baseball, Richmond Athletics announced on Thursday. Aoki brings 22 seasons of head coaching experience to UR, with stints at Morehead State, Notre Dame, Boston College and Columbia. He is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year after leading Morehead State to the outright 2023 OVC season title, the first for the program in more than 40 years.
“We are thrilled to have a coach of Mik’s high caliber with the Spiders,” said vice president and athletic director John Hardt. “He’s proven he can win at the highest level of collegiate baseball, and he’s done so at institutions that prioritize both academic and competitive excellence. He sees the tremendous potential of Spider Baseball, and all of Richmond Athletics is committed to support him in building a championship program.”
“I am excited, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the University of Richmond Baseball program,” said Aoki. “The university’s academic reputation speaks for itself. What I discovered as I learned more about Spider Athletics is its commitment to developing the person, the student and the athlete at the very highest level. I am absolutely excited about the opportunity to be part of to make out of that.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank my players, my staff, Dr. Jaime Gordon and Dr. Jay Morgan for giving Morehead State University the opportunity. It’s a tough place to leave and the relationships I have there have built will forever be a part of me.
“If there’s one thing that drew me to Richmond, aside from the opportunity to lead young men through such a transformative part of their lives, it’s the alignment I saw and felt in the college’s dedication to the baseball program. I could see that there is a deep desire, and especially a commitment, to see Spider Baseball become synonymous with baseball excellence in the Atlantic 10 regionally and nationally.
Aoki (A-oh-ohy) comes to Richmond from Morehead State, where last season he led the Eagles to a 36-20 record and the Ohio Valley Conference regular title, the first for the program since 1979. Morehead State’s 36 wins in 2023 tied at ranked fourth most in school history and marked the third year in a row that the Eagles increased their win totals from the previous season.
Aoki’s longest head coaching stint was at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2019, when he oversaw the program’s transition from the Big East to the Atlantic Coast Conference. In their final Big East season in 2013, Aoki led Notre Dame to a 34-24 record and a second-place finish in the Big East Tournament. In the program’s second ACC season in 2015, the Irish finished 37–23 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.
Aoki spent seven seasons at Boston College and led BC to some of the most successful seasons in the program’s history. In 2009, the third of Aoki’s four seasons as head coach, the Eagles won 34 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1967. From 2004 to 2006, Aoki was BC’s pitching coach. He helped BC to a program-record 37 wins in 2005 and had six Eagles pitchers drafted by MLB clubs.
Aoki’s first collegiate head coaching position was at Columbia from 1999 to 2003. Aoki led the Lions to 20 wins in 2001, their first 20-win season since 1987. The Lions again had 20 wins in 2002 and 2003, making them the second-longest streak compiling 20-win seasons in school history at the time.
Wherever he has coached, Aoki has shown his ability to develop future professional players. More than 55 of his players have been selected in the MLB Draft and 15 have made it to the major leagues.
Aoki’s teams have also performed in class, posting a program GPA of 3.0 or better every year from 2012 to 2021. In 2018 and 2019, its Notre Dame teams received “The Trophy”, an award given to the Irish team most committed to community service.
Aoki received a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College in 1990 and a master’s degree from Ohio University in 1994. He and his wife Sue have three children, a son, Kai, and daughters, Bryn and Reese.
|
Sources
2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2023/6/22/richmond-hires-ovc-coach-of-the-year-mik-aoki-to-head-spider-baseball.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor who played Stephen Kings Creepiest Bully shares a sweet song about his boyfriend
- Richmond hires OVC Coach of the Year Mik Aoki to manage Spider Baseball
- Congress targets one of Gen Z’s favorite fashion retailers
- Governor Whitmer announces 100 high-paying jobs with Eaton in Marshall, Southfield and Canton Townships
- Brinker International announces the offering price of the notes
- Titanic under: Crew believed to have died after ‘implosion’
- Daily low-dose aspirin may cause anemia in older people
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
- Mar-a-Lago mock bathroom crime scene with cardboard boxes and toilet appears by Hollywood star Donald Trump
- Bank of England recently announced rate hikes
- US reading and math scores drop to lowest in decadesExBulletin
- BOLLYWOOD CLUB EVENING @ MONTREAL – Events