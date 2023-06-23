Health update from Deion Sanders: Colorado football coach reportedly needs emergency surgery to deal with blood clots

NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders will reportedly undergo emergency surgery to address a blood clot in his groin.

The news comes from former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, who appeared on an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. Jones claimed to have spoken to Sanders about the procedure on Thursday morning, adding that he will have surgery at 6am on Friday.

This isn’t the first time Sanders has had problems with clots. He revealed in March 2022 that he had to have his big toe and second toe amputated in 2021 due to three life-threatening clots running down his leg. The first news was revealed in the latest episode of the “Coach Prime” docuseries produced by Barstool Sports.

Sanders’ clotting problems have not gone away since then. The Colorado medical team told Sanders earlier in June that he should consider a full amputation of his foot to alleviate problems related to his blood clots (via the YouTube Channel Tea Program).

Here’s everything you need to know about Sanders’ surgery and ongoing health updates:

Deion Sanders health update

Thursday June 22

Jones, who appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” announced that Sanders needs emergency surgery to address a clot in his groin.

Warning: explicit language.

Deion Sanders will have emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin. You have this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Sanders later spoke about the surgery and confirmed that he will undergo a procedure to deal with blood clots: one in his left and right leg. The procedure, Sanders said, is so he can get enough blood flow to straighten out what doctors diagnosed as hammertoes on his foot.

He added that as of now there is no risk of amputating his foot:

This story will be updated.