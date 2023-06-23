Pools and Match Schedule Revealed at Official Launch Event!





Santiago, June 22, 2023.- The official launch of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2023 took place today at the headquarters of the Chilean Olympic Committee. The tournament will be held between November 29 and December 10 on the new fields of the Santiagos National Stadium. The ceremony – where the swimming pools And match schedule were unveiled – was blessed with the presence of Chile's highest sports authority, Minister Jaime Pizarro. The pools were created based on the very first FIH Junior World Rankingas follows: Group A: The Netherlands South Africa Australia Chili Pool B: Argentina Korea Spain Zimbabwe Group C: Germany India Belgium Canada Pool D: England United States New Zealand Japan CONTAINS President Tayyab Ikram stated: Through its athletes-first approach, mentioned in the new Empowerment and Engagement strategy recently launched, FIH has made youth a strong focus going forward. The FIH Junior World Cups play a crucial role in this. In addition, one of my priorities as FIH President is to highlight the powerful contributions hockey can make beyond the sport itself to individuals, the community and society, with the important topic of sustainability being an integral part of this ambition. I look forward to the ways in which this will be realized in this event. Congratulations to all 16 teams and special thanks to the Chilean Hockey Federation, as they will, as always, be fantastic hosts for this 10th edition of the FIH Hockey Womens Junior World Cup! The president of the Chilean Hockey Federation, Andrs de Witt, said so that it is a great opportunity to further develop our sport internationally. We appreciate the trust of the international hockey authorities. We invite all countries to trust our organization. Looking ahead, the next milestone is the launch of ticket packages valid for the entire tournament. These can be purchased from June 30 at noon (local time) on the ticketing platform www.passline.cl. The Chilean Hockey Federation was selected by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in 2021 to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. You can find quotes from the participating teams here. #Rising stars

