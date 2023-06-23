7th YMCA Ranking TT Chandan starts title clash with Dhruva in U13 Boys Finals

Goemkarponn desk

PANAJI: The Goa table tennis season kicked off with the highly anticipated 7th YMCA Table Ranking Tennis Tournament. Organized in partnership with the Goa Table Tennis Association, this prestigious tournament will take place at the Indoor Stadium in Campal and will conclude on June 24.

Featuring a wide variety of events in different age categories including under 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 for both boys and girls as well as men and women, the tournament witnessed exciting matches and engaging battles between the top ranked table tennis players from all over Goa.

In the highly anticipated Under 11 Boys final, young prodigies Yug Prabhu and Ruhaan Shaikh compete for the ultimate title. Both players have shown remarkable skill and determination throughout the tournament, making this final match a spectacle not to be missed.

The Under 11 Girls final will witness an equally gripping battle between two exceptional rowers, Bretnia Laishram and Aayushi Amonkar. These talented young girls showed their prowess on the table and the final promises an exciting showdown between them.

As the age brackets rise, the Under 13 Boys finals will feature a clash between Goa’s top rising stars, Chandan Caro and Dhruva Kamat, who have set the stage for a captivating final. Likewise, the Under 13 Girls final will see a thrilling encounter between Ishita Colaco and Yogita. In the Under 15 Girls final, Gargi Saikia and Pratigya L compete for the prestigious title.

In the Under 15 Boys section, top seed Khushal Naik, Aditya Bora, Chandan Caro and Divyansh Kashyap showed their prowess and resilience on the table and earned their place in the semi-finals.

Following are the results:

Boys Quarter U11

Yug Prabhu bt Samrudh Phadte 3-0

Ruhaan Shaikh vs Oziel Cordo 3-0

Vedant Wagle by Ishan Colaco 3-0

Kavish Dalvi by Noel Kurien 3-2

Semi Final Boys U11

Ruhaan Shaikh bt Kavish Dalvi 3-0

Yug Prabhu bt Vedant Wagle 3-1

U11 girls quarter

Bretnia Laishram by Kaira Modak 3-0

Samaira Verlekar by Evangeline Rodrigues 3-0

Kavya Khalap v Gianna George 3-1

Aayushi Amonkar by Ruhi Nachinolkar 3-1

U11 Girls Semifinal

Bretnia Laishram by Samaira Verlekar 3-0

Aayushi Amonkar by Kavya Khalap 3-0

U13 Boys Quarter

Chandan Caro by Shivam Kamat 3-0

Pratham Kaisare v Mark D’Costa 3-1

Dhruva Kamat by Kavish Dalvi 3-1

Chinmay Bakhare by Tejaswa Morajkar 3-2

Semi-final boys U13

Chandan Caro by Chinmay Bakhare 3-0

Dhruva Kamat by Pratham Kaisare 3-0

U13 girls’ quarters

Ishita Colaco v Alryska Colaco 3-0

Bretnia Laishram by Sheniz Xavier 3-0

Neeyathi Pathak vs Ayushi Amonkar 3-0

Yogita bt Ananya Srivastava 3-0

Semi Final Girls U13

Yogita bt Bretnia Laishram 3-0

Ishita Colaco by Neeyathi Pathak 3-0

U15 Boys Quarter

Khushal Naik bt Atharv Dhulapkar 3-2

Aditya Bora v Siddhant Parsekar 3-0

Chandan Caro v Darren Duarte 3-0

Divyansh Kashyap by Rishan Shaikh 3-0

U15 girls’ quarters

Gargi Saikia by Neeza Kamat 3-0

Pratigya L by Ishita Colaco 3-1

Pradhnya Caro bt Riya Gopi 3-2

Danishta Saikia by Samiara Soares 3-0

U15 girls semifinal

Gargi Saikia v Danishta Saikia 3-2

Pratigya L bt Pradhnya Caro 3-0