The Mormon cricket disaster may be on the horizon for Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo (Wyoming News Now/PRESS RELEASE) – Parts of Wyoming nearly escaped an agricultural disaster.

Nearly two weeks ago, Edgerton, WY experienced a swarm of thousands of Mormon crickets. Fortunately, they moved to rangeland and away from the people, but the Wyoming Weed & Pest Council says it’s still important to understand that the situation could have been much worse.

Bruce Shambaugh, the state plant health director for Wyoming in the USDA’s Plant Health Inspection Service, indicated from a 2022 study that estimated Converse and Natrona counties would have a cricket hot spot this year, in addition to a few other counties in the state.

With the recent infestation, the crickets are present in greater than normal densities. But not so much that they pose a real danger. A big breakout is always possible and if you were around crops it would have been a different story for this wave.

Locusts and Mormon crickets can cause serious economic losses to agricultural resources, Shambaugh said. The effects vary by province, but in the hardest hit areas it is possible to see heavy defoliation and lack of feed in rangelands, and significant damage to cropland.

The crickets are expected to mate in the next two to three weeks and die soon after. Meanwhile, Natrona County Weed and Pest, Converse County Weed and Pest and APHIS are closely monitoring and handling the outbreak.

This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, but it’s pretty awesome when you see it, said Matt Jolivet, supervisor for Natrona County Weed and Pest. We have the tools and resources to handle them, especially when it comes to human health and safety.

Jolivet said there is a lot of variation in the treatment of these outbreaks, especially when it comes to the land use of the affected areas.

A major challenge with Mormon cricket outbreaks is that these pests can band together, migrate up to a mile a day, and change direction for no reason at all. But communication is always key when dealing with these types of infestations, according to a press release from the WWPC.

While there are many areas where crickets can strike, Wyoming is prepared.

Fortunately, every county in Wyoming has a Weed and Pest District to create a successful management plan for any threat that might come our way, Butler said.

But with the potential for much worse outbreaks of Mormon crickets and locusts across the state, the WWPC says funding for these emergencies should be consistently available rather than rushing to find available funds.

Weed and Pest Districts do a great job planning for outbreaks like this, but controlling large outbreaks can get very expensive very quickly, said Lindsey Woodward, Weed and Pest Program Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

Much of this pest is on federal land. Directly funding an outbreak like this is difficult because of the long process partners like APHIS have to go through to plan and get approval to put dollars on the ground, Woodward said.

Contact your local weed and pest controller for help or information about outbreaks. For tips on how to stop the spread of invasive species or to learn more about the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and continued Facebook And Twitter.

About the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) consists of 23 Weed and Pest Districts in the state of Wyoming. The Council works closely with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the University of Wyoming to keep abreast of the latest technology and research available in the ongoing management of noxious weeds and pests. The overall mission is to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and environmental resources in the state.

