Two tennis players banned for life over match-fixing scandal





Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley have been banned from tennis for life as part of a match-fixing case, The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Wednesday. Slovenia’s Kolar, 28, was fined $175,000 and America’s Riley, 32, was fined $50,000 for their respective match-fixing offenses, which rose to a total of 40 cases between 2015 and 2020. So says the ITIA, which was founded in 2021 to protect the integrity of tennis worldwide in their statement that the players’ punishments were a testament to “the depth and importance of these infractions, which included devising aspects of matches, betting, betting facilitation, lawsuits, conspiracy and failure to report corrupt approaches.” Neither player showed any remorse or remorse for their actions,” the ITIA added. Kolar and Riley were initially suspended in March 2023 pending the results of the investigation that revealed a slew of violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.





Nastya Kolar Getty Images Kolar’s ranking in the Women’s Tennis Association for both singles and doubles reached the top 200 during match-fixing and she conspired with Riley and interfered in four of their matches. For Riley, her singles ranking in 2015 landed at number 691. Most of Riley’s offenses were linked to resolving individual points and games, facilitating bets on games, and failure to preserve evidence. The ITIA called Kolar’s and Riley’s actions corruption offenses of the highest magnitude over an extended period of time, and did not deal easily with the fallout, setting a precedent for current and future players. The maximum fine for TACP violations is $250,000.

