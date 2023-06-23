Girls’ hockey has a strong following in Powell River

Julie Venselaar has been named Women Coach of the Year by Hockey Canada and BC Hockey for her leadership in teaching hockey to girls and young women in this community.

Venselaar said after BC Hockey issued a call for nominations, Elise Statham, a team manager within the local Powell River Minor Hockey program, saw the email and thought Venselaar met the criteria.

“So she submitted a nomination on my behalf and sent the information to all the players and families in the women’s program,” said Venselaar. “This was unknown to me. Many responded and I am so honored that so many families felt I was a good match.

“I have been coaching their daughters for many of them for seven years now. I am touched that they think highly of me.”

The nominations resulted in Venselaar being named coach of the year by BC Hockey. She said all provincial winners were sent to the national selection committee and she was selected by Hockey Canada as the winner in the community category. The award was sponsored by BFL, an insurance and risk management company.

Venselaar flew to Brampton, Ontario, to collect her award and she was able to bring a guest, so she traveled with her 12-year-old daughter, Willa. While there, they were able to compete in the semifinals and finals of the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

“In the gold medal game, they gave a small presentation in a TV timeout on the jumbotron,” said Venselaar. “It was great and super fun. I’ve never seen Canada play live, so it was really exciting.

“It was very special to be able to share that with my daughter.”

Venselaar’s passion stems from her belief that all children, but especially girls, need something in their lives, especially in puberty. Sport can help center them in a positive way, for their mental health and physical well-being, she said.

“Hockey is just a medium that I have the opportunity for,” said Venselaar. “Hockey gives me the medium to provide that support. I think if I can help a few girls have something, that’s why I’m doing it.

“I also have two daughters, they both like to play hockey and I want to spend time with them.”

Promising program

Venselaar was quick to point out that she doesn’t do it all herself.

“I work with a great team of people who I enjoy coaching with who are also passionate about the sport and supporting girls in hockey,” said Venselaar. “It’s great to be around them and eat from them and kind of guide the ship with them.”

Venselaar said she joined the program after it had already been set up by some progressive women in the community.

“They really kicked it off and delivered this great skill development, which was originally designed for girls playing on integrated teams with the boys,” said Venselaar. “It was to have the opportunity for them to have a girls-only ice age, and the players could be coached by women and be in a safe environment where they could take risks and get some more ice time.”

Venselaar said that as the program evolved, some girls did not want to play on integrated teams. A group of girls wanted to become a girls’ team, so development time in the program was kept and a girls-only team option was added.

“So they can still play once a week and just practice and learn about hockey and come out without a big time commitment or financial commitment,” said Venselaar. “In addition, if they also want to play in the team, we can now offer that at certain age levels.”

It was a pain to get games because they have to be coordinated with out-of-town teams, making logistics a challenge. However, Venselaar said more games are played every year. At the moment they are exhibition matches and they participate in tournaments.

,,When we leave, it makes sense to play as many matches as possible in a weekend”, said Venselaar.

Girls’ hockey has a strong community following. This year there were over 60 in the program, and that does not include the girls in the first-squad program or those who only play in the integrated program.

“We had three girls playing on rep teams this year,” said Venselaar. “They switched to competitive hockey. We also had two girls who played on Vancouver Island representative teams, so every weekend is a weekend away for them. It’s a big commitment, but we’re producing players who are committed and want it.”

Venselaar said it’s important for the players to have fun, but it’s important to emphasize that the girls are working hard on their skills and are making tremendous progress as hockey players.

“As a coach, it’s hard to find a balance between building individual skills, practicing game-like situations, and building team skills, while always working hard and having fun,” says Venselaar.

“I am super grateful to BC Hockey, who supported me through grants to work with coach-mentor Whitney Juszkiewicz. I was able to learn a lot from her about the on-ice parts of my coaching job.”

As for her awards, Venselaar said she is “super honored”.

,,You don’t really coach recreational hockey for the honour, so it’s nice to have those moments”, says Venselaar.

Some nomination letters shared with the Peak indicate a strong reverence for Venselaar’s leadership and the role model she is for her young players. One concludes by saying, “She’s the real deal, you know?”