Table tennis at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games

Table tennis at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games

 


Event Class Gold Silver Bronze Single people TT2 Thirayu Chueawong
Thailand Audi was me
Indonesia Natthawut Thinathet
Thailand Rodrick Li Zhi Xian
Singapore TT3 Yuttajak Glinbancheun
Thailand Anurak Laowong
Thailand sefriant
Indonesia Busree Wawaeni
Thailand TT4 Yayang Gunaya
Indonesia Adyos Astan
Indonesia Sunarto
Indonesia Wanchai Chaiwut
Thailand TT5 Tattoo Hardiyanto
Indonesia Norakan Chanphaka
Thailand Barce Eysntend Layaba
Indonesia Teeradech Klangmanee
Thailand TT6 Rungroj Thainiyom
Thailand Varly Jerico Tilaar
Indonesia Rahmad Hidayat
Indonesia Paulo da Silva Neves
East Timor TT7 Chalermpong Punpoo
Thailand Suriyane Thapaeng
Thailand Water Hyacinth Mustopa
Indonesia Nguyen Thanh Bnh
Vietnam TT8 Mohammed Rian Prahasta
Indonesia Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri
Thailand Tri Mulyo water
Indonesia Leonardo Aritonang
Indonesia TT9 Kusnanto
Indonesia Aman Suratman
Indonesia Chee Chaoming
Malaysia Linard Comras Sultan
Philippines TT10 Big comet
Indonesia Bunpot Sillapakong
Thailand Phitak Kankingkam
Thailand Junk Patombon Lucencio
Philippines TT11 Mohammed Alfigo Dwiputra
Indonesia Jennahtul Fahmi Ahmad Jennah
Malaysia Narawit roof
Thailand Ahmad Yusuf
Indonesia Doubles TT1-3 Thailand
Anurak Laowong
Yuttajak Glinbancheun Thailand
Busree Wawaeni
Thirayu Chueawong Cambodia
Nhansamoth Ek
Nuch Pov Indonesia
Cahyo Pambudi
sefriant TT4 Indonesia
Adyos Astan
Yayang Gunaya Thailand
Kittinan HarnpichaiMore
Wanchai Chaiwut Philippines
Racleo Candila Martinez Jr
Smith Billy Anonymous Caratera Cambodia
Kosala Joe
Sopheap Phoeun TT5 Indonesia
Barce Eysntend Layaba
Tattoo Hardiyanto Thailand
Norakan Chanphaka
Teeradech Klangmanee Vietnam
Nguyen B An
Tn Vn Th TT6-7 Thailand
Chalermpong Punpoo
Rungroj Thainiyom Indonesia
Water Hyacinth Mustopa
Rahmad Hidayat Vietnam
the Cn
Nguyen Thanh Bnh TT8 Indonesia
Tri Mulyo water
Mohammed Rian Prahasta Thailand
Komkrit Charitsat
Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri Indonesia
Leonardo Aritonang
Varly Jerico Tilaar Vietnam
English
Phm Vn Hong TT9 Malaysia
Brady Chin Zi Rong
Chee Chaoming Philippines
Benedict Hernandez Gaela
Linard Comras Sultan Indonesia
Aman Suratman
Kusnanto Vietnam
Pham Minh Tun
Phm Th Tin TT10 Indonesia
Hilmi Aziz
Big comet not assigned Team TT1-3 Thailand
Anurak Laowong
Busree Wawaeni
Yuttajak Glinbancheun Indonesia
Andy Santoso
Audi was me
Cahyo Pambudi Cambodia
Dy Neak
Nhansamoth Ek
Nuch Pov Singapore
Mohammed Dinie Ashraf Huzaini
Rodrick Li Zhi Xian TT4 Indonesia
Adyos Astan
Sunarto
Yayang Gunaya Thailand
Kittinan HarnpichaiMore
Paisol Pateh
Wanchai Chaiwut Philippines
Racleo Candila Martinez Jr
Smith Billy Anonymous Caratera TT5 Indonesia
Barce Eysntend Layaba
sefriant
Tattoo Hardiyanto Thailand
Norakan Chanphaka
Teeradech Klangmanee
Thirayu Chueawong Vietnam
Nguyen B An
Tn Vn Th TT6-7 Thailand
Phitsadan Oiuyen
Rungroj Thainiyom
Suriyane Thapaeng Indonesia
Water Hyacinth Mustopa
Rahmad Hidayat
Varly Jerico Tilaar Vietnam
the Cn
Nguyen Thanh Bnh TT8 Indonesia
Tri Mulyo water
Mohammed Rian Prahasta
Leonardo Aritonang Thailand
Chalermpong Punpoo
Komkrit Charitsat
Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri Vietnam
English
Phm Vn Hong Philippines
Jayson Combe Ocampo
Jobert Aparri Lumanta
Leo Abulencia Macalanda TT9 Malaysia
Brady Chin Zi Rong
Chee Chaoming Indonesia
Aman Suratman
Kusnanto not assigned TT10 Thailand
Bunpot Sillapakong
Molchai Melanon
Phitak Kankingkam Indonesia
Hilmi Aziz
Big comet not assigned

