Giving cricket a permanent place in the South Shore – Sport Nova Scotia





It has only been five years since the Lunenburg Cricket Club began playing their sport at the local ballpark with limited equipment. Accessing funding from Sport Nova Scotias Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Sport Fund and the City of Lunenburg has since enabled the club to purchase essentials such as a mobile cricket pitch and mobile batting cage. The pitch is one of the most vital parts of cricket, as home teams can be fined or points docked if their pitch is deemed unsuitable for regular play. This purchase enables the club to meet game standards and brings new life and sport to the Lunenburg ballpark, enabling safe and versatile play on the local diamond. Teams that play in the Mall Cup, provided by the municipality of Lunenburg. With the right equipment, the club can host more matches and tournaments in Lunenburg, giving South Shore cricket more exposure and exposure, said Kelly Cunningham, recreation manager for the City of Lunenburg. The club has grown significantly since its foundation, with over 60 formal players today. The club also regularly competes against teams from Halifax and Prince Edward Island. The club also hosts the third annual Maritime Mallu T-10 Cricket League Champion Cup. At the previous tournament, six teams from across the province and Prince Edward Island came to compete. This year, the Mallu Cup adds New Brunswick and two additional teams to the roster. This year, the City of Lunenburg successfully purchased cricket bats and balls through the Recreation Nova Scotias Equipment Loan Program. This means that cricket equipment can now be borrowed for free. This initiative offers newcomers the opportunity to try their hand at cricket without having to purchase their own equipment. The goal of the program is to provide equal opportunities for everyone to access and participate in recreation. It’s also a chance for people to try new sports they may not have been exposed to before (such as cricket), Cunningham said. Support for cricket continues to grow in the South Shore, with the city looking forward to hosting another Mallu Cup in July. The Mallu Cup is hosted during the Lunenburg Craft and Food Festival, where community members and spectators can enjoy food and game.

