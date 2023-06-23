Veronica Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: prediction and betting on matches





Veronika Kudermetova will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of Bett1open on Friday, June 23. Kudermetova is favored (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Alexandrova, who is -105. Want to bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today via our link! Veronica Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova match information Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday June 23

Friday June 23 Location: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Place: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Orbit surface: Grass Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial of Fubo! Veronica Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 54.5% chance of winning. Veronica Kudermetova Ekaterina Alexandrova -120 Chance to win match -105 +500 Chances of winning tournament +400 54.5% implicit problem. win match 51.2% 16.7% implicit problem. tournament to win 20.0% 51.2 Computer predicted problem. win match 48.8 Bet on tennis with BetMGMthe king of sportsbooks! Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kudermetova edged past No. 2 ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 7-6.

Alexandrova defeated Cori Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In 56 games in the last 12 months (on all court types), Kudermetova has played 21.6 games per game and won 53.5% of them.

In her five games on grass in the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 19.0 games.

Alexandrova averages 22.4 games per game in her 45 games played on all types of courts last year, winning 54.8% of those games.

Alexandrova averaged 23.0 games per game and 10.5 games per set over five matches on grass courts last year.

In four head-to-head games, Kudermetova and Alexandrova separated 2–2. Alexandrova won their most recent fight on June 18, 2023 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

When it comes to sets, it’s evenly matched between Kudermetova and Alexandrova, each playing against each other for five sets.

Kudermetova and Alexandrova have played a total of 94 games and Kudermetova has won more times, securing 49 of them.

In four head-to-head matches, Kudermetova and Alexandrova have averaged 23.5 games and 2.5 sets per game. Not all offers are available in all states. Visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your region. Must be 21+ to gamble, please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

