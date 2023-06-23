NHL to ban cause-based jerseys next season





The NHL will not allow teams to wear “charity-based” jerseys next season, the league confirmed Thursday. The league’s board of directors agreed with commissioner Gary Bettman’s view that the denials overshadowed teams’ efforts to host Pride nights, with warm-up jerseys being auctioned off in some cases. All 32 teams held Pride of Hockey’s for Everyone night. Teams will still celebrate Pride and other theme nights, including Military Appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer. They are also expected to still design and produce jerseys that will be signed and sold to raise money, even though players won’t be skating around in them during warm-ups. Pride jerseys became a league hot button issue last season after several players refused to wear them during warm-ups. Bettman said in an interview with Sportsnet after the New York Board meeting that he suggested teams stop having special warm-up jerseys because themed nights were undermined by chatter about certain players refusing to participate. “That’s just become more of a distraction from the essence of what the purpose of these nights is,” Bettman said. “We keep the focus on the game. And on these special nights, we’re going to focus on the cause.” Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov was the first to make that decision, citing his Russian Orthodox beliefs. Florida Panthers brothers Eric and Marc Staal also refused to wear their team’s Pride jersey for religious reasons. LOOK | A handful of NHLers object to wearing Pride-themed jerseys: A handful of NHLers object to wearing Pride-themed jerseys Canadian NHL players Mark and Eric Staal are the latest to join a handful of others refusing to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community. It has sparked a debate about inclusiveness and personal freedom in pro hockey. Some Russian players did not wear the jerseys due to safety concerns to go home. In December, Russia amended its anti-gay laws making it “illegal to spread ‘propaganda’ about ‘non-traditional sexual relations’ in all media, including social media, advertisements and movies,” the statement said. The New York Times. However, Russians such as Evgeni Malkin of Pittsburgh and Sergei Bobrovsky of Florida did wear the jerseys. Three teams, the Minnesota Wild, the New York Rangers and the Chicago NHL team canceled their Pride Night warmups, but held other events. ‘Worried and disappointed’ You Can Play, which has worked with sports and leagues, including the NHL, to help them become more inclusive for members of the LGBTQ+ community, said it was “concerned and disappointed” by Thursday’s decision. “Today’s decision means that more than 95 percent of players who chose to wear a Pride jersey to support the community will now not have the opportunity to do so,” the organization said in a statement. “The work to make locker rooms, boardrooms and arenas safer, more diverse and inclusive must be ongoing and purposeful, and we will continue to work with our partners in the NHL, including individual teams, players, agents and the NHLPA to ensure that this critical work continues.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/nhl/nhl-banning-cause-based-jerseys-next-season-1.6885826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos