Gray named to USA Basketballs AmeriCup Team





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Oregon guard Chance gray was named to the USA Basketball’s 2023 Women’s AmeriCup Team that will compete in the 2023 FIBA ​​Women’s AmeriCup July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico, USA Basketball announced Thursday. In addition to Gray, the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team members are Janiah Barker, Lauren Betts, Abbey Hsu, Rickea Jackson, Raven Johnson, Deja Kelly, Rayah Marshall, Charisma Osborne, Laila Phelia, Angel Reese and Jewel Spear. As previously announced, eight athletes were selected for the team after trials in May. Six athletes were invited to a training camp to compete for the remaining roster sports, which took place over the past two days at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. The United States will take on Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A. The U.S. will open its pool match against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2 and Brazil on July 4, with all three games ending at 1:40 am. hours PT. The US closes out the pool game against Cuba on July 5 at 11:10 am PT. If the US goes through, the quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7, followed by the semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. The AmeriCup team is coached by Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge, Cincinnati’s Katrina Merriweather, and South Dakota’s Aaron Johnston.. Gray, who is making her U.S. basketball debut, earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention honors following her freshman campaign. She started all 35 games for the Ducks and averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 33.1 percent from three. Gray was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on January 16 after her season-high of 22 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting against Washington State. Gray finished her first season tied for third in UO freshman history with 56 3-pointers made. Click for more information on the 2023 FIBA ​​Women’s AmeriCuphere.

