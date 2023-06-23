Sports
Spencer Knight back on the ice, plans to return to Florida Panthers
SUNRISE The Florida Panthers plan to bring back goaltender Spencer Knight next season, general manager Bill Zito confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The 22-year-old Knight has been away from the Panthers since taking a personal leave of absence on February 24 and enrolling in the NHL/NHLPA player support program.
With Knight on the program, the Panthers have not been able to speak publicly about his situation or position with the team.
On Wednesday, however, Zito said he has been in contact with Knight.
He’s doing well, Zito said, and we expect him back in the herd in the fall. We talk, text quite often.
Knight left the team not long after the Panthers sent him to AHL Charlotte to play some games with coach Paul Maurice saying with Sergei Bobrovsky as the starter, the schedule allowed Knight to start playing with the Checkers.
In recent weeks, Knight has not only been working out in the gym with his trainer in Stamford, Connecticut, but he’s also been out on the ice and he’s said to be in great shape.
He just didn’t get into the net and has been home for a month now and we have a good number of days, said Maurice at the time. Sergei plays a big role in this because he played so well, it’s his ball.
Spencer needs some reps here. He has to get some pucks fired at him.
Alex Lyon replaced Knight on the roster and helped lead the Panthers to the playoffs when starter Sergei Bobrovsky fell ill on March 17 in Ottawa.
Lyon went 6-1-1 down the stretch to help the Panthers clinch the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
He was also Florida’s starting goaltender to kick off the playoffs before being replaced by Bobrovsky during Game 3 of the Boston series.
Lyon, 30, is a free agent and looking for a new contract somewhere.
It could still be with the Panthers a team that is expected to sign an additional goalie in the coming days.
Lyon has made it clear that he would like to stay with the Panthers, but his late-game play could see him in high demand as he qualifies for the first one-way contract of his career.
Florida could possibly offer that to him with the idea that Lyon would compete for the backup job.
If Knight earned the training camp job, Lyon could still get his NHL contract paid, think in the $1 million range to play in Charlotte, though he would have to relinquish his assignment to the AHL.
Bobrovsky is currently signed for the next three seasons with a $10 million annual cap; Knight’s new three-year deal begins July 1 at a cap of $4.5 million per year.
Since Knight no longer has an entry-level contract, he will be paid that $4.5 million whether he is with the Panthers or playing in the minors.
Free agency opens July 1.
