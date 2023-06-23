Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: Sleepers by the same NFL computer model that fueled Tony Pollard’s massive season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens put up a solid rookie season, recording 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. He finished fourth among rookies in yards and catches, posting the best yards per catch average in his class. Pickens was a boom-or-bust Fantasy football pick, generating five games over 70 yards and five games under 30 yards. Should you include an inconsistent weapon in your Fantasy Football lineups for 2023?

Year 2 players can be among the top 2023 Fantasy Football Breakaways and Fantasy Football Sleepers as there is only one year of data to work with. However, it is important to avoid drafting 2023 Fantasy football busts by reading quality advice for 2023 Fantasy football. Before creating your fantasy football design strategy for 2023, Be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets from the time-tested computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy Football ADP in PPR competitions. The result: Pollard displaced Ezekiel Elliott as the most prolific option in the Dallas backfield, finishing the season with 1,378 yards of scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats, finishing ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. In addition, it has been called past Fantasy football sleepers, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players had a chance to win their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big ranking difference. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy Football Limbs

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Absolutely nothing went Wilson in his first year in Denver as he had lows in completion percentage, touchdowns and TD:INT. But despite all the ridicule and scorn Wilson received for his play, he still finished as the QB16 despite missing two games.

Now he has one of the best offensive minds of his generation as head coach and playcaller in Sean Payton, who wouldn’t have taken the job if he didn’t think Wilson could recover. It should also not be glossed over that Wilson’s most prolific two game stretch in terms of Fantasy points in 2022 came in the two games after Nathaniel Hackett was fired as HC. Coaching plays a big part in getting the best out of players, and the model sees Wilson as a top-12 Fantasy quarterback, despite his 2023 Fantasy Football ADP ranking him 18th.

Another sleeper SportsLine’s 2023 Fantasy Football Ranking has identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is expected to have a big target share this season as Mike Evans continues to lose weight from an efficiency point of view. Godwin is a year away from his ACL injury, so his health isn’t a big concern like it was last season.

He was only a WR2 or better four times during the 2022 campaign, which has given him value as a sleeper this year. Godwin will no longer let Tom Brady throw him passes, but his high goal share and improved health still make him a great choice for fantasy football. The veteran plays in an attack that is likely to play from behind in most of his games, which will create high stroke volume.See here which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 you can choose.

How To Find Proven 2023 Fantasy Football Soccer Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise runback, you don’t even think about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts. This runback is listed as a shocking top-10 option for superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings for each player on SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Head over to SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football 2023 cheat sheets for every position, all from the model Tony Pollard mentioned as a huge seasonAnd invent.