Djokovic, Nadal or Federer?: Tennis legends extraordinary choice in GOAT debate | Tennis news





Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open men’s singles final to clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title. The Serbian ace became the only male player to have so many singles titles to his name, also tying Steffi Graf’s Women’s Tour total in the Open Era. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup (Action Images via Reuters) His victory in the Roland Garros final meant he overtook Rafael Nadal’s streak of 22 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic beat Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a thrilling match that saw the Serb challenged at times. After the win, Djokovic also returned to first place in the ATP rankings. Djokovic’s record-breaking win has further fueled the GOAT debate, which he contests with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Rod Laver, Bjorn McEnroe and Boris Becker. Speaking his mind on the GOAT debate, former player and former world No. 1 Becker called Djokovic “the most successful tennis player ever.” “No doubt you have to say: Novak Djokovic is the most successful tennis player ever. However, I am one who does not like to compare generations. In the 1960s Laver dominated, and then Borg came in the 1970s, also McEnroe, and in the ’80s, yes, I played a role, Edberg, etc. So every generation had its stars. I believe it would be unfair to say now that one is better than the other, “he said. “But at least he’s the most successful. That determination, that ambition, that passion. What we saw in the end, how easily he beats the boys.” “And then the young guys are tired, not the 36-year-old. That’s extraordinary. 23 grand slams in an era where we had Federer, where we had Nadal, not to mention Murray and Wawrinka. Nobody expected this from him, except from himself. He talked about this dream he had as a boy. And I believe that dream is far from being dreamed to the end,” he added. The Serbian star is aiming for his fifth Wimbledon title next month. Nadal is ruled out for the rest of 2023, but the Spaniard is aiming for a farewell season in 2024. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

