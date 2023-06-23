Sports
Pickleball is gaining popularity with all ages in the Augusta area
Eight years ago, Anne Rheins had never heard of pickleball. Now she is the Augusta Ambassador for USA Pickleball, the National Sports Board.
They say it’s easy to learn but hard to stop because it’s very addictive, she said.
It seems so addictive that the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, a nonprofit advocacy group for sporting goods manufacturers, released a 2022 report that concluded that pickleball was the fastest growing sport in the United States for 2020 and 2021.
According to the SFIA, 4.7 million Americans have played pickleball today, 4 million of whom play at least eight games a year. In fact, there are three professional pickleball circuits across the country, and its rising popularity has recently allowed pro players to earn significant income winning tournament scholarships and securing product endorsements.
Pickleball borrows elements from tennis, badminton and table tennis. Players use paddles to hit a baseball-sized perforated plastic ball over a 3-foot-high net, on a track about one-third the size of a tennis court.
It’s exploding all over the country. In Augusta, we don’t seem to be able to keep up with demand, Rheins said. Jobs are opening up in many places, but there are still not nearly enough jobs to meet the demand of our growing number of players.
New jobs are expected in 2024. Earlier this year, Columbia County purchased the semiprivate Petersburg Racquet Club in Martinez. The club’s redesign includes filling in the pool to make way for pickleball courts.
John Luton, Columbia Counties director of community services, said the county heard significant input from citizens who love pickleball who shared their thoughts during the countys update of its master plan.
But we started to recognize the popularity growth here earlier. I would say it really took off around the pandemic, he said. There was a group that played very actively before that, but we just didn’t have many options for them at the time.
Soon, the county started pushing the boundaries of pickleball courts onto public tennis courts, and it just grew from there, Luton said. It’s really exploded, and adapted to that demand, and excited about some of the things to come.
Rheins began her path to pickleball addiction in 2015, shortly after becoming the active senior coordinator for the Wilson Branch of the Family Y on Wheeler Road.
When I took that position, the lady who left that position said, “There’s a game in the closet called pickleball.” I don’t know what it is, but active older adults might be interested in that, so you might want to check it out, she said.
Gathering a few Y employees in the gym, while they consulted rules on their cell phones, Rheins and her colleagues began to figure out the game, and it took off like wildfire from there, she said. Within a few months, the Wilson Y gave way to four pickleball courts, but soon popularity outstripped court availability.
Rheins also obtained permission from the homeowners association in the Montclair subdivision of western Augustas to set up pickleball fields on his tennis courts. Two courts marked with chalk quickly became eight separate pickleball courts, making it Augusta’s largest outdoor venue for the sport. Pickleballs’ popularity grew so much in Montclair that membership had to be discontinued at 550, with 84 still on a waiting list.
She estimated there are more than 50 pickleball courts in the Augusta area, in parks, community centers, in subdivisions, and even churches with gymnasiums. There could and should be more, Rheins said.
You can basically set up a pickleball court anywhere you have a flat surface, she said.
That seems to be one of the attractive aspects of the game. Pickleball presents itself as an accessible, inexpensive, low-impact exercise that is easy to learn. Rheins teaches basic pickleball lessons at the Y and at Montclair, and said newcomers to the sport can master the basics in about an hour.
A player’s age doesn’t seem to be a barrier to pickleball either. Rheins mentioned a married couple who play the Y three times a week. The husband is 90 and his wife is 89.
Then there’s the social aspect of pickleball, which spawned its slogan as the friendliest sport on the planet. The fun of amateur play with little effort often creates a cozy atmosphere on the field.
It attracts people of great diversity… from all walks of life, all races, all ages. All of these people come together, Rheins said. People make friends with people they might not otherwise connect with, and we realize that we are more alike than we are different.
