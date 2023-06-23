Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs evaluates participation in India’s Cricket World Cup | Cricket news







The bilateral cricket relationship between Pakistan and India is affected by tense political relations between the two nations.

In the past decade, due to the prevailing tensions, Pakistan and India have only played each other in multi-team events at neutral venues. It is worth noting that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a prominent Pakistani political figure, was part of a delegation of foreign ministers that visited Goa, India last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. This visit was significant because it was the first time in nine years that a senior Pakistani leader had visited India.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believed that “politics should not be mixed with sports”.

“India’s policy of not playing cricket in Pakistan is disappointing,” Baloch said in Islamabad on Thursday.

India, meanwhile, has stated that it will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which kicks off on August 31.

To find a compromise, the Asian Cricket Council has proposed a ‘hybrid model’ for the regional tournament, with four matches held in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches held in Sri Lanka. (AI photo)

