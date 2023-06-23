Dylan Raiola makes a big move





Former Nebraska football goalkeeper Dylan Raiola surprised the college football world when it was announced that he will not be playing in Arizona this fall. There’s little doubt that football recruiting in Nebraska, and really recruiting in general, can be quite the soap opera. Husker fans certainly understand that Dylan Raiola’s recruitment was definitely a bit of a soap opera. The latest development in Dylan Raiola’s story is perhaps one of the more interesting. The 5-star quarterback, who built quite a recruiting profile for himself while quarterback for an Arizona high school, plays his last year in Georgia. The move makes sense for one main reason. He’ll get used to the state and all it has to offer before taking an eye out for the Georgia Bulldogs. You have to wonder what happens when he sours on the Dawgs. After all, it will take another six months before Raiola can sign a National Letter of Intent. He seems solid for Georgia, but he also seemed solid for Ohio State before deciding they were completely out of the picture. However, it looks like he’s more incarcerated this time around. After all, he is moving to another state for a year of football. That’s more of a commitment to a school than most do. Raiola’s father explained the move to On3 and it clearly makes sense. It’s just not a decision most high school students can make on a whim. “The opportunity came when Dylan committed to Georgia. We are a close family and we have explored a number of schools. Buford was where it worked best. It makes sense for our family as we are 45 minutes away from Athens and we will be at every home game. We and Dylan are ready to make roots in Georgia. Nebraska football ever a chance? When you read comments like this from Dominic Raiola, you don’t wonder how much of a role Nebraska football played once Georgia came into the picture. Would Dylan plan to play for one of the top high schools in Nebraska if he decided to become a Cornhusker? It doesn’t feel that way. The 5-star prospect will also play in high school with another great talent at Peach State, including KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston, along with elite 2025 prospects Jadon Perlotte and Devin Williams. All of those players are focused on or committed to Georgia. It’s not hard to figure out how the Bulldogs built a juggernaut knowing that. It would be nice if Nebraska football found a way to do something similar.

