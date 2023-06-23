From an ice rink in a shopping center to Acrisure Arena: the evolution of hockey in the valley





It may be hard to remember amid the recent excitement surrounding the Firebirds, but ice hockey has a long history in the Coachella Valley. A passionate hockey enthusiast and long-time resident of the Valley, Gary Steven has played a vital role in shaping the ice hockey scene for the past 25 years. Some consider him the “savior” of Coachella Valley ice hockey, and his dedication to the sport is evident. Once a week, Steven and his team, the oldest hockey club in the valley, play games at the Berger Foundation Iceplex in Acrisure Arena. However, in a region known for its scorching heat, it has managed to keep things icy for over two decades. Gary Steven and the Desert Lions Hockey Club, the oldest hockey team in the valley Some may remember the skating rink that was housed in the Palm Desert mall in 1998. “Right now it was right under the food court. And it was a great little rink,” said Steven. Despite its small size, he said it played a vital role, and when the rink closed that year, Steven saw an opportunity to save it. “We kept it open. We saw there were enough adults, enough kids to do some hockey leagues and clinics,” Steven said. “We started with the clinics, and that has grown.” Two years later, the mall’s ice rink finally closed its doors. Still, Steven was determined to continue his hockey journey. In 2003, after refinancing his home, Steven opened a smaller rink near Cathedral Canyon on Highway 111. Known as the Ice Garden, the rink became the new hot spot for hockey enthusiasts. “We played 3-on-3 hockey there. And if you scored a goal and raised your stick, you hit the lightbulbs. We had to stop the game, clear the glass, and then start again,” he said. “It cost us a small fortune in light bulbs, that’s for sure.” The Ice Garden opened in Cathedral City in 2003. For six years, the Ice Garden brought the community together for sporting events, birthday parties and other gatherings. In 2010, a new venue emerged in La Quinta on Dune Palm Drive and Highway 111. Although it remained smaller than a full-sized rink, notable memories were created there, such as when the Los Angeles Kings Alumni Club played the La Quinta Hawks High . school team. In 2011, Desert Ice Castle opened its doors on Perez Road in Cathedral City, but unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in 2020. With no place left to skate, Steven and the Desert Lions Hockey Club held on, keeping the hockey community alive. Desert Ice Castle opened on Perez Road in Cathedral City in 2011 and closed in 2020. When Acrisure Arena opened its doors late last year, Steven and his team were the first to hit the ice. With the Firebirds’ postseason over, Steven said the team’s impact continues. “People came in droves and they enjoy it. And they love the game now. So it was good for communities to come together,” he said, “as we said, ‘Rise up, one valley together.’ So it’s fun,” Steven said. A 25-year road to Acrisure Arena, now a new place for hockey to flourish in the Coachella Valley. For Gary Steven and countless others, the ice remains the coolest place in the desert.

