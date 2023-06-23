Arkansas State Racing Commission approves 17 new sports betting markets

The Arkansas State Racing Commission approved 17 new sports betting markets on Thursday, paving the way for the state’s casinos to accept betting on sports ranging from lacrosse to cornhole.

In a vote with no audible dissent, the panel accepted the list of new markets requested by casino representatives and Jennifer Rushin, manager of the tax department for the casino gaming section at the Department of Treasury and Administration.

Commissioners agreed that casinos must receive Rushin’s approval before adding specific competitions within the newly approved markets to their offerings.

The new markets are in addition to 15 sports markets already authorized for betting. The new markets, according to Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Department of the Treasury and Administration, are martial arts, bowling, bowling, cornhole, disc, field hockey, floorball, futsal, lacrosse, National Hot Rod Association drag racing, pool, world sailing, snooker , table tennis, volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo.

After Arkansans voted to allow retail sports betting in 2018, each casino presented a book of offers for approval. Since the state approved mobile sports betting last year, having a single catalog of offerings rather than separate books for each casino is more in line with the industry standard, Rushin said.

Three casinos operate in Arkansas: Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff; Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

The Racing Commission, by split vote, awarded a license in 2021 that would allow for a new gambling facility, Legends Resort and Casino in Pope County. The papal province’s license has been the subject of ongoing litigation, Hardin said in a written statement.

Hoping to streamline regulations, Rushin met with casino representatives last month to review 56 markets for potential adoption.

“Out of the 56 we looked at, we came up with these 17,” Rushin said. “The caveat that they would keep looking into the book to see what else they would add.”

Professional tag and slap fighting – an emerging sport in which two competitors take turns punching each other in the face – were among the 56 sports that did not make the list.

Some of the more obscure sports on the list drew questions from commissioners. Rushin explained that “bowling” is a type of lawn bowling where the object of the game is to roll a ball so that it stops near a smaller ball.

Floorball is a form of floor hockey played indoors. Futsal is a soccer-like game played primarily indoors on clay courts that are smaller than football pitches. Disc sports are games played with flying discs and include ultimate frisbee and disc golf.

Carlton Saffa, chief marketing officer of Saracen Casino Resort, told the commissioners that data integrity is good for any market.

“Everything we’re looking at is something that’s been approved in another state. Most states in most cases. As many as 30 states in some cases,” he said.

Casinos will work with Rushin to review the specific integrity of the competitions within each of the markets, Saffa said.

“For example, we are asking that bowling become an approved sport and that we work with Jennifer to determine whether or not there is a southern bowling league and a Canadian bowling league and a Chilean bowling league,” he said.

Saffa said he hoped representatives from the three casinos would meet again soon to expand the state’s catalog of sports markets and “provide consumers in Arkansas with the same gambling options as in other states.”

He noted that casinos operating in neighboring states, including Tennessee and Louisiana, have “robust catalogs.”

“We don’t want to be in a position where a consumer says, ‘Why can’t I bet on anything,’ and we say, ‘Well, Arkansas won’t allow it,'” he said.

However, Saffa noted that casinos may choose not to offer all new sports markets approved by the commission.

The 15 sports markets already authorized for betting, according to Hardin, are American football, Australian rules football, baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, golf, ice hockey, mixed martial arts, motorsports, rugby, soccer and tennis.

By 2022, sports betting in Arkansas was $186 million, of which $122 million was wagered through mobile apps, Hardin said in an email.

This year, daily sports betting through the state’s casinos has averaged over $1.04 million. The average includes $873,600 wagered daily via mobile apps and the remaining $171,690 wagered onsite at casino properties.

“We know that 2023 will be a record year for sports betting in the state,” Hardin said in the written statement.

State tax revenue from sports betting will average $417,500 per month by 2023, he said.

All casino income is taxed at the same rate whether the income comes from sports betting, blackjack or slots. Casinos pay 13% tax on all income under $150 million for the year. When a casino exceeds $150 million in revenue for the year, the tax rate goes to 20% on all revenue above $150 million, according to Hardin.