What cricket can teach us about the mind’s perception of time and how to deal with fear

Bowlers play for England and Australia in the current Ashes cricket series collectively aim to deliver at least 540 balls each day (that’s 90 overs of six balls each more if they bowl no-balls or wides). If the bowlers of one side cannot take all ten wickets in one day, they must move on to the following day.

Each of the five test matches in the men’s series and one in the women’s series lasts up to five days. To win, bowlers usually have to get the other side all-out twice. Australian men’s team won their first Ashes Test with only a few minutes left in the final session of the fifth day.

In many ways, this biennial series feels like a battle against time itself. Unlike most other sports, such as football, whose matches are over in a short, set time, Test Cricket represents abstract, long-term, focused behaviour, something that people actually do every day. In that sense, the players in this Ashes series can teach us something about how the mind reacts to time and how this relates to reward, threat and fear.

Just as these Test cricketers are focused on winning a series of weeks in the future, our day-to-day functioning is determined by the larger projects we strive for, such as career goals or family happiness. To achieve these overarching goals, we must experience short periods of extreme pressure and fear. It’s time, combined with an uncertain outcomethrough which we experience this fear.

For example, think of an upcoming exam period in which you do not know whether you will excel. Or when your future love goal depends on what will happen tomorrow when you ask your crush out. How we deal with that fear, which is partly caused by the short time frame of these key moments, can be of great importance for our quality of life.

The ABC of time

Research in psychology has shown that fear of people comes in the form of negative, uncontrollable thoughts a fast heartbeat, heavy shallow breathing, uneasiness and a feeling of panic.

This is followed by our attention being snatched away from us to focus on a real or imagined threat. In cognitive behavioral therapythis is laid down in the alarm-beliefs-coping model of fear (ABC).

This model can be easily understood through cricket. When the batter is waiting for the bowler, he is in a state of alarm (A). Their beliefs (B) about whether the oncoming ball is a threat or not lead to a first wave of fear. They then need to use coping resources (C) to combat this and (hopefully) maintain their mental stability.

A similar process takes place when we worry about an exam. When we believe we are underprepared, we experience an increase in anxiety. We then have to use our coping resources, be it a study plan or optimistic thinking, to manage these uncontrollable thoughts.

This may seem simple, but between A, B and C, our perception of time changes. Research indicates that when people experience anxiety, their perception of time lengthens, so that this period feels like it is much longer than it actually is. That means it can have a huge effect on us, ultimately affecting our sleep, nutrition, and emotional stability.

Research has shown that every ABC process literally activates another part of the brain. Simply put, during fear our brain switches to an emergency threat mode and the neural circuits in our brain react differently.

A cricket batter is constantly forced to experience great anxiety before each delivery is delivered. And unless they’re out, they have to do it again, and every time, another uncertain outcome. To score a century, a batsman in Test cricket can typically take between 80 and 150 pitches (although the world record is only 54). So, how do the world’s best artists do this and what can they teach us?

Get time under control

Sports and performance psychologists often work with high performers to build their resilience to anxiety cognitive reattribution training (CRT). While the specific strategy used varies, the principle remains the same: consider the situation as a whole rather than an isolated part.

This means that we go beyond thinking that everything depends on one moment. As a result, the alarm response decreases and the uncertain moments that cause fear feel shorter and therefore cause less damage.

We also try to help the athlete cope by finding out how much control he has over different actions. For example, bowlers only have control until they release the ball. After that, there’s no point in worrying about the direction of the ball.

Batters, meanwhile, have very little control, as they have to respond to the bowling ball for ball. If the athlete has an illusion of control, this will lead to mistakes. The focus should be on the elements they can control, such as the goal. They must withdraw focus from elements they cannot control.

We can all learn from this. Take an example from everyday life: you need milk. You run to the supermarket, but they are gone. You have no control over this and now have an uncertain outcome of where to get milk for your morning coffee. CRT allows us to isolate what we can control.

A CRT-based thinking pattern would be: I can control the fact that I need milk (X), but I can’t control the milk supply in the store (Y). This allows you to refocus your mental resources to devote 80% of your attention and effort to finding other sources of milk, such as going to another store or asking your neighbor. This is much better than hyper-focusing on the scenario that is out of your control, arguing with the store manager, getting angry, and so on.

Of course, many situations in life are much more complicated than this. The most helpful process here is accepting that you only have some control and then using CRT to allocate efforts accordingly. CRT ultimately allows the individual to break down a stream of thoughts into areas that we can control from 0 to 100%. Think of it as a sorting process.

The beauty of a test match is that it feels almost indefinite in time. Just like in life, all four results are on the table: win, loss, draw and even a draw. The trick is to understand our ABCs and, by doing so, manage how our mind responds to time.